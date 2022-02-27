Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Soundcheck | WNY Theatre, Art + Culture Roundup – March 2022

SOUNDCHECK | Theatre, Arts and Culture Round-up is published at the beginning of each month and features performance, openings, premiers, and other cultural events.

This article is part of Local Matter's SOUNDCHECK series

Theatre

Alleyway Theatre – 1 Curtain Up Alley, Buffalo, NY 14202 | 716-852-2600
Now – March 5 – Buffalo Quickies
March 31 – April 23 – Berserker

Aurora Players – 480 Prospect Ave, East Aurora, NY 14052 | 716-687-6727
March 11-27 – Amateurs

Brazen-Faced Varlots – See listings for performance location | 716-598-1585
March 18 – April 4 – My Left Breast

Irish Classical Theatre – 625 Main Street, Buffalo, NY 14203 | 716-853-1380
March 25 – April 24 – Stage Kiss

Kavinoky Theatre – 320 Porter Ave, Buffalo, NY 14201 | 716-829-7668
March 4-27 – Pride & Prejudice

Lancaster Opera House – 21 Central Avenue Lancaster, NY 14086 | 716-683-1776
March 25-27 – Stuart Little

Musical Fare Theatre – Damen College, 4380 Main St #123, Amherst, NY 14226 | 716-839-8540
Now – March 27 – American Rhapsody

Niagara Regional Theatre Guild / Ellicott Creek Playhouse – 550 Ellicott Creek Rd, Tonawanda, NY 14150 | 716-260-2319
March 4-20 – Harvey

O’Connell & Company – See listings for performance location | 716-848-0800
March 25 – April 10 – Working

Road Less Traveled – 456 Main St, Buffalo, NY 14202 | 716-629-3069
March 3 – 25 – Tribes

Second Generation Theatre Company – See listings for performance location | 716-508-7480
March 11-26 – Constellations

Shea’s Buffalo – 650 Main St, Buffalo, NY 14202 | 716-847-1410
March 1-6 – My Fair Lady
March 27 – April 2 – To Kill A Mockingbird

UB Center for the Arts – UB North Campus, 103 Center For The Arts, Buffalo, NY 14260 | 716-645-6259
March 11-12 – Student Directed Series: “Kissed The Girls and Made Them Cry”
March 11-13 – Zodiaque Dance Company
March 15 – The Simon & Garfunkel Story
March 18-20 – Sesame Street Live!
March 31 – Diana Krall

Ujima Theatre Company – 429 Plymouth Avenue, Buffalo, New York 14213 | 716-281-0092
March 11-27 – Stew

Arts

Albright-Knox Northland – 612 Northland Ave., Buffalo, NY 14211 | 716-882-8700
Now – April 10 – Lenses: Ways of Seeing Buffalo and Its Architecture
Now – June 5 – In These Truths

Buffalo Art Movement – 255 Great Arrow Ave STE 200, Buffalo, NY 14207 | 716-939-2445
Now – March 6 – Karen Tashjian: Abstructured

Burchfield Penney Art Center – 1300 Elmwood Avenue Buffalo, New York 14222 | 716-878-6011
Now – March 27 – Charles E. Burchfield: A Lifetime of Themes
Now – May 1 – The Art of Seeing: People Places Things and Beyond
Now – May 1 – Kurt Treeby: Loss Projection
Now – May 29 – Founders: The Early History of the Langston Hughes Center for the Visual and Performing Arts
Now – May 29 – James G. Pappas: Relative to Music
Now – July 31 – Remembering Sylvia L. Rosen (1919 – 2022)
Now – January 1, 2023 – Totemic

K Art – 808 Main St, Buffalo, NY 14202 | 716-216-2941
Now – March 4 – Edgar Heap of Birds: Punctures

UB Anderson Gallery – 1 Martha Jackson Place, Buffalo, NY 14214 | 716-829-3754
Now – March 13 – Maria D. Rapicavoli: Surface Tension
Now – March 13 – Gregg Bordowitz: Tetragrammaton
Now – March 13 – bpNichol: Love Letter

UB Center for the Arts – UB North Campus, 103 Center For The Arts, Buffalo, NY 14260 | 716-645-6259
Now – March 12 – Collective Question; F: Reconstituting Tolstoy College
Now – May 21 – Heather Hart: Afrotecture (RE)Collection

Culture

Buffalo History Museum – 1 Museum Ct, Buffalo, NY 14216 | 716-873-9644
Now – November 2022 – Icons: The Makers and Moments of Buffalo Sports
Now – Continuum: A History of Erie County
March 2 – Women and The Vote – Documentary Screening
March 9 – “To Walk About in Freedom” Lecture with Dr. Carole Emberton
March 16 – Louise Blanchard Bethune, FAIA: Architect and Feminist with Kelly Hayes McAlonie
March 30 – History of Buffalo Music & Entertainment: Featuring Rock N Roll from the 1950s to 1980s

Buffalo Museum of Science – 1020 Humboldt Pkwy, Buffalo, NY 14211 | 716-896-5200
Now – Senserie
Now – Antarctic Dinosaurs
March 2– Behind the Scenes Collection Tour: Geology Rocks!
March 9 – SciNight Workshops: Terrariums
March 17 – Art of Science
March 23 – Behind the Scenes Collection Tour: Cabinet of Curiosities
March 26 – Nebula Spin Art

If you are interested in having your event or venue listed in our monthly roundup, contact us at soundcheck@buffalorising.com for more details.

