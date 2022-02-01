Soundcheck | Venue Round-Up, February 2022

SOUNDCHECK | Venue Round-up will be published at the beginning of each month and will feature local comedians, as well as touring artists who are performing at local independently-owned venues. This article is part of Local Matter’s SOUNDCHECK series – where we invite local artists to our spot after hours to perform. For more music related content, follow @soundcheckny.

February 2022

Buffalo Area Venues

Babeville – 341 Delaware Ave, Buffalo, NY 14202 | 716-852-3835

February 4 – 2gether: A Unique Valentine’s Day Love Letter & Poetry Experience with LAdB’s Julio Montalvo Valentin

February 5 – PA Line

February 12 – Valentine’s Prom (with DJ Hogan, Geezer, and Off The Wall) benefiting Autism Services

February 15 – Waxahatchee w/ Madi Diaz

February 22 – Silver Arrow Band

February 24 – Buffalo Chamber Players at Asbury Hall: Divine & Sublime

February 25 – Joe Purdy live in the 9th Ward w/ Earl Buck

February 27 – Gang of Four

Buffalo Ironworks – 49 Illinois St., Buffalo, NY 14203 | 716-200-1893

February 5 – Grub Album Release Party w/ Dizgo

February 12 – Funktional Flow w/ Space Junk

February 16 – The Movement with Ballyhoo! and Little Stranger

February 19 – Dogs In A Pile w/ Special Guests

February 20 – Burt Fest 2022

February 22 – Wild Rivers w/ Corey Harper

Buffalo Riverworks – 359 Ganson St., Buffalo, NY 14203 | 716-342-2292

February 5 – MNM Presents Dillon Francis x Yung Gravy Sugar, Spice and Everything Ice Tour

February 12 – WINTERFEST: We Love Buffalo

February 13 – WINTERFEST: We Love Buffalo



Helium Comedy Club – 30 Mississippi St, Buffalo, NY 14203 | 716-853-1211

February 1 – Gavin Matts

February 4-5 – Tony Hinchcliffe

February 9 – Jill Maragos LIVE Album Recording

February 10-12 – Chris Porter

February 14 – Valentine’s Day with Joe Zimmerman

February 17 – Mike Paramore

February 18-20 – Tony Roberts

February 24-26 – Michael Rapaport

Mohawk Place – 47 E Mohawk St, Buffalo, NY 14203 | 716-855-3931

February 3 – Past Life

February 4 – I The Breather, Sleep Waker, Curses, Execution Day

February 10 –Nox Boys, The Isolators

February 18 – The Last Reign, Inertia, Surrender the Hope

February 19 – CPX, Uncle Ben’s Remedy, Well Worn Boot

February 25 – Wild Once, Cheap Peach, tuesday night (no Canetis)

February 26 – The Glam Vamps

Nietzsche’s – 248 Allen St, Buffalo, NY 14201 | 716-886-8539

February 2 – Elliot Scozzaro Quintet

February 3 – Robert Zimmerman Philharmonic

February 4 – Passed Out, performs Bright Eyes: A Collection of Songs From 1998 – 2010 w/ Time To Pretend

February 5 – Bob Marley Night w/ Neville Francis & the Riddim Posse

February 9 – Ryan Kaminski / Blues and Greens / Clayton Duffy

February 10 – Michael Meldrum Memorial Hootenanny

February 11 – Ratchet Snax, Market Research, and Michael Chmiel

February 14 – Happy Hour w/ Susan Peters Jazz Band

February 16 – Kerry Fey / Stress Dolls / Desiree Kee

February 19 – Cooler / SMUG / Elemantra

February 21 – Happy Hour w/ Leigh Stoner & Company

February 23 – The Jay/Sharptet

February 24 – Nietzsche’s Hip Hop Night

February 25 – Real Movement / Makeout Tactics / Koko Neetz / Quaker Gun Club

February 28 – Happy Hour w/ Bonnie Rizzo

PAUSA Art House – 17 Wadsworth St., Buffalo, NY 14201 | 716-697-9075

February 4 – Songbook: The Music of Kenny Garrett

February 5 – JJ Pol Ton Accordion Duo

February 11 – Hanna PK Trio

February 12 – The Jay/Sharptet: Love Songs of Chet Baker

February 18 – The Pickle Mafia

February 19 – Poesía, Cuento y Canción with Victoria Pérez

February 25 – Star People

February 26 – Trio Profondo with Stephen Parisi Jr

Rapids Theatre – 1711 Main St., Niagara Falls, NY 14305 | 716-205-8925

February 7 – The Seven Wonders

Rec Room – 79 Chippewa St, Buffalo, NY 14202 | 716-939-1279

February 18 – THIS WILD LIFE, BROADSIDE, THE HOME TEAM

February 21 – Guardin

Sportsmens Tavern – 326 Amherst St., Buffalo, NY 14207 | 716-874-7734

February 5 – Girls Just Wanna Have Fun A Tribute To Women In Music Proceeds to Benefit Breast Cancer Network of WNY

February 14 – Gabe Stillman & Anson Funderburgh

February 20 – The Way Down Wanderers

February 26 – LeeRon Zydeco & The Buffalo Touch – Mardi Graski with The Big Easy in Buffalo!

February 28 – Yarn!

Tappo Pizza – 166 Chandler St, Buffalo, NY 14207 | 716-222-3922

February 4: Live on Chandler: Kickstart Rumble

February 5: Live on Chandler: Dead Alliance Buffalo

February 11: Live on Chandler: Sequins

February 12: Combo with Sue Kincaid, Doug Yeomans & Ed Croft

February 18: Live on Chandler: XOXO Pop Band

February 19: Live on Chandler: Rabbit Jaw, Live on Chandler: RNSM

February 25: Live on Chandler: RNSM

February 26: Live on Chandler: Jess and the Mess, Silent Disco

Tralf Music Hall – 602 Main St. Ste 203, Buffalo, NY 14202 | 716-852-2860

February 8 – MARTIN BARRE of Jethro Tull AQUALUNG 50th Anniversary Tour

February 12 – Elton Rohn

February 19 – THUNDERSTRUCK America’s AC/DC

February 25 – PASTMASTERS Performs The Beatles’ Revolver

February 26 – Sixth Annual ROCK FOR THE CURE The Kensingtons Mom Said No

Rochester Area Venues

Anthology – 336 East Ave, Rochester, NY 14604 | 585-484-1964

February 3 – Dopapod with Eggy

February 17 – Obituary with Gatekeeper, Enforced, Spiritworld

February 26 – Cannibal Corpse with White Chapel, Revocation, Shadow of Intent

Flour City Station – 170 East Ave, Rochester, NY 14604 – 585-413-5745

February 5 – Thomas Ian Nicholas with Something Else and special guest Neil Van Dorn

February 11 – FRANK N FUNK – The Frank White Experience & FunkNut

February 12 – Personal Blend w/ Eli Flynn & Friends/ Alex Vine

February 14 – Cupid is Stupid Anti-Valentine’s Day Silent Disco

February 28 – Rochester Showcase

Iron Smoke Distillery – 111 Parce Ave, Fairport, NY 14450 – 585-388-7584

February 5 – The Cool Club & The Lipker Sisters

February 9 – Like A Hurricane – A Neil Young Tribute

February 10 – Green Rose Band

February 11 – Nightfall Duo Debuts at Iron Smokes Sunset Series, Tommy Brunett Band

February 12 – Peg Leg Ida – Americana

February 18 – Jumbo Shrimp

February 19 – Junkyard Fieldtrip

February 23 – Liar’s Moon

February 25 – Gary Rose, Teagan & the Tweeds

February 26 – I love the 80s Party with M80’s

Lovin Cup – 300 Park Point Dr, Rochester, NY 14623 – 585-292-9940

February 4 – Seein’ Double

February 5 – Ryan Sutherland

February 11 – The Old Souls Band

February 12 – Adrianna Noone Band

February 18 – NYS Dead Coalition Feat. Vinnie Amico wsg Organ Fairchild

February 19 – Stephane Wrembel Performs Django L’Impressionniste

February 25 – Ed Iseley

Montage Music Hall – 55 Chestnut St & Lawn St., Rochester, NY 14604 – 585-413-1642

February 4 – Blue Envy, Venom Mob, Shane Archer Reed & The Harbringers, CRCL DRV & Protean Fire

February 11-12 – ​Music with a Mission: A 2 Day Fundraiser to provide goods for the Rochester Open Door Mission

Day 1: Invictra, White Tides, Coalition, Spit Nickels, Cactus Cathedral, & Katspo

Day 2: Somber Coffin, Hey Mabel, Influenza13, Route 5150, Two Top, & Letters From New York

February 18 – Divinex w/ Shepherd Of Rot, Hellebore, & Praun

February 19 – The Last Of The Duke Street Kings: A Tribute to Bruce Springsteen and the E-Street Band w/ Blue Envy & Tedesco Knows Best

February 25 – Wifiisfuneral

February 26 – Jaret & Rob ​of Bowling For Soup

February 27 – Sarah & The Safe Word w/ Dog Park Dissidents, V is for Villain, & GILT

Photo City Music Hall – 543 Atlantic Ave, Rochester, NY 14609 – 585-451-0047

February 4 – DJ EASE W/ KEETS, DJ.PERCUSSION

February 12 – ROTTING IN ROT-CHESTER 2022 WITH MIDNIGHT

February 13 – DENIM & RED PARTY ~ JUST FOR US ~ 50 PLUS

February 18 – DEATH BEFORE DISHONOR, RINGWORM, BORROWED TIME, THE WEIGHT WE CARRY, WRONG MOVE & LEAKING HEAD

February 26 – MNM PRESENTS UM.. W/ CHIEF KAYA W/ NOSIUM & THROMB

