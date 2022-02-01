Soundcheck | Venue Round-Up, February 2022

SOUNDCHECK | Venue Round-up will be published at the beginning of each month and will feature local comedians, as well as touring artists who are performing at local independently-owned venues. This article is part of Local Matter’s SOUNDCHECK series – where we invite local artists to our spot after hours to perform. For more music related content, follow @soundcheckny.
February 2022
Buffalo Area Venues
Babeville – 341 Delaware Ave, Buffalo, NY 14202 | 716-852-3835
February 4 – 2gether: A Unique Valentine’s Day Love Letter & Poetry Experience with LAdB’s Julio Montalvo Valentin
February 5 – PA Line
February 12 – Valentine’s Prom (with DJ Hogan, Geezer, and Off The Wall) benefiting Autism Services
February 15 – Waxahatchee w/ Madi Diaz
February 22 – Silver Arrow Band
February 24 – Buffalo Chamber Players at Asbury Hall: Divine & Sublime
February 25 – Joe Purdy live in the 9th Ward w/ Earl Buck
February 27 – Gang of Four
Buffalo Ironworks – 49 Illinois St., Buffalo, NY 14203 | 716-200-1893
February 5 – Grub Album Release Party w/ Dizgo
February 12 – Funktional Flow w/ Space Junk
February 16 – The Movement with Ballyhoo! and Little Stranger
February 19 – Dogs In A Pile w/ Special Guests
February 20 – Burt Fest 2022
February 22 – Wild Rivers w/ Corey Harper
Buffalo Riverworks – 359 Ganson St., Buffalo, NY 14203 | 716-342-2292
February 5 – MNM Presents Dillon Francis x Yung Gravy Sugar, Spice and Everything Ice Tour
February 12 – WINTERFEST: We Love Buffalo
February 13 – WINTERFEST: We Love Buffalo
Helium Comedy Club – 30 Mississippi St, Buffalo, NY 14203 | 716-853-1211
February 1 – Gavin Matts
February 4-5 – Tony Hinchcliffe
February 9 – Jill Maragos LIVE Album Recording
February 10-12 – Chris Porter
February 14 – Valentine’s Day with Joe Zimmerman
February 17 – Mike Paramore
February 18-20 – Tony Roberts
February 24-26 – Michael Rapaport
Mohawk Place – 47 E Mohawk St, Buffalo, NY 14203 | 716-855-3931
February 3 – Past Life
February 4 – I The Breather, Sleep Waker, Curses, Execution Day
February 10 –Nox Boys, The Isolators
February 18 – The Last Reign, Inertia, Surrender the Hope
February 19 – CPX, Uncle Ben’s Remedy, Well Worn Boot
February 25 – Wild Once, Cheap Peach, tuesday night (no Canetis)
February 26 – The Glam Vamps
Nietzsche’s – 248 Allen St, Buffalo, NY 14201 | 716-886-8539
February 2 – Elliot Scozzaro Quintet
February 3 – Robert Zimmerman Philharmonic
February 4 – Passed Out, performs Bright Eyes: A Collection of Songs From 1998 – 2010 w/ Time To Pretend
February 5 – Bob Marley Night w/ Neville Francis & the Riddim Posse
February 9 – Ryan Kaminski / Blues and Greens / Clayton Duffy
February 10 – Michael Meldrum Memorial Hootenanny
February 11 – Ratchet Snax, Market Research, and Michael Chmiel
February 14 – Happy Hour w/ Susan Peters Jazz Band
February 16 – Kerry Fey / Stress Dolls / Desiree Kee
February 19 – Cooler / SMUG / Elemantra
February 21 – Happy Hour w/ Leigh Stoner & Company
February 23 – The Jay/Sharptet
February 24 – Nietzsche’s Hip Hop Night
February 25 – Real Movement / Makeout Tactics / Koko Neetz / Quaker Gun Club
February 28 – Happy Hour w/ Bonnie Rizzo
PAUSA Art House – 17 Wadsworth St., Buffalo, NY 14201 | 716-697-9075
February 4 – Songbook: The Music of Kenny Garrett
February 5 – JJ Pol Ton Accordion Duo
February 11 – Hanna PK Trio
February 12 – The Jay/Sharptet: Love Songs of Chet Baker
February 18 – The Pickle Mafia
February 19 – Poesía, Cuento y Canción with Victoria Pérez
February 25 – Star People
February 26 – Trio Profondo with Stephen Parisi Jr
Rapids Theatre – 1711 Main St., Niagara Falls, NY 14305 | 716-205-8925
February 7 – The Seven Wonders
Rec Room – 79 Chippewa St, Buffalo, NY 14202 | 716-939-1279
February 18 – THIS WILD LIFE, BROADSIDE, THE HOME TEAM
February 21 – Guardin
Sportsmens Tavern – 326 Amherst St., Buffalo, NY 14207 | 716-874-7734
February 5 – Girls Just Wanna Have Fun A Tribute To Women In Music Proceeds to Benefit Breast Cancer Network of WNY
February 14 – Gabe Stillman & Anson Funderburgh
February 20 – The Way Down Wanderers
February 26 – LeeRon Zydeco & The Buffalo Touch – Mardi Graski with The Big Easy in Buffalo!
February 28 – Yarn!
Tappo Pizza – 166 Chandler St, Buffalo, NY 14207 | 716-222-3922
February 4: Live on Chandler: Kickstart Rumble
February 5: Live on Chandler: Dead Alliance Buffalo
February 11: Live on Chandler: Sequins
February 12: Combo with Sue Kincaid, Doug Yeomans & Ed Croft
February 18: Live on Chandler: XOXO Pop Band
February 19: Live on Chandler: Rabbit Jaw, Live on Chandler: RNSM
February 25: Live on Chandler: RNSM
February 26: Live on Chandler: Jess and the Mess, Silent Disco
Tralf Music Hall – 602 Main St. Ste 203, Buffalo, NY 14202 | 716-852-2860
February 8 – MARTIN BARRE of Jethro Tull AQUALUNG 50th Anniversary Tour
February 12 – Elton Rohn
February 19 – THUNDERSTRUCK America’s AC/DC
February 25 – PASTMASTERS Performs The Beatles’ Revolver
February 26 – Sixth Annual ROCK FOR THE CURE The Kensingtons Mom Said No
Rochester Area Venues
Anthology – 336 East Ave, Rochester, NY 14604 | 585-484-1964
February 3 – Dopapod with Eggy
February 17 – Obituary with Gatekeeper, Enforced, Spiritworld
February 26 – Cannibal Corpse with White Chapel, Revocation, Shadow of Intent
Flour City Station – 170 East Ave, Rochester, NY 14604 – 585-413-5745
February 5 – Thomas Ian Nicholas with Something Else and special guest Neil Van Dorn
February 11 – FRANK N FUNK – The Frank White Experience & FunkNut
February 12 – Personal Blend w/ Eli Flynn & Friends/ Alex Vine
February 14 – Cupid is Stupid Anti-Valentine’s Day Silent Disco
February 28 – Rochester Showcase
Iron Smoke Distillery – 111 Parce Ave, Fairport, NY 14450 – 585-388-7584
February 5 – The Cool Club & The Lipker Sisters
February 9 – Like A Hurricane – A Neil Young Tribute
February 10 – Green Rose Band
February 11 – Nightfall Duo Debuts at Iron Smokes Sunset Series, Tommy Brunett Band
February 12 – Peg Leg Ida – Americana
February 18 – Jumbo Shrimp
February 19 – Junkyard Fieldtrip
February 23 – Liar’s Moon
February 25 – Gary Rose, Teagan & the Tweeds
February 26 – I love the 80s Party with M80’s
Lovin Cup – 300 Park Point Dr, Rochester, NY 14623 – 585-292-9940
February 4 – Seein’ Double
February 5 – Ryan Sutherland
February 11 – The Old Souls Band
February 12 – Adrianna Noone Band
February 18 – NYS Dead Coalition Feat. Vinnie Amico wsg Organ Fairchild
February 19 – Stephane Wrembel Performs Django L’Impressionniste
February 25 – Ed Iseley
Montage Music Hall – 55 Chestnut St & Lawn St., Rochester, NY 14604 – 585-413-1642
February 4 – Blue Envy, Venom Mob, Shane Archer Reed & The Harbringers, CRCL DRV & Protean Fire
February 11-12 – Music with a Mission: A 2 Day Fundraiser to provide goods for the Rochester Open Door Mission
- Day 1: Invictra, White Tides, Coalition, Spit Nickels, Cactus Cathedral, & Katspo
- Day 2: Somber Coffin, Hey Mabel, Influenza13, Route 5150, Two Top, & Letters From New York
February 18 – Divinex w/ Shepherd Of Rot, Hellebore, & Praun
February 19 – The Last Of The Duke Street Kings: A Tribute to Bruce Springsteen and the E-Street Band w/ Blue Envy & Tedesco Knows Best
February 25 – Wifiisfuneral
February 26 – Jaret & Rob of Bowling For Soup
February 27 – Sarah & The Safe Word w/ Dog Park Dissidents, V is for Villain, & GILT
Photo City Music Hall – 543 Atlantic Ave, Rochester, NY 14609 – 585-451-0047
February 4 – DJ EASE W/ KEETS, DJ.PERCUSSION
February 12 – ROTTING IN ROT-CHESTER 2022 WITH MIDNIGHT
February 13 – DENIM & RED PARTY ~ JUST FOR US ~ 50 PLUS
February 18 – DEATH BEFORE DISHONOR, RINGWORM, BORROWED TIME, THE WEIGHT WE CARRY, WRONG MOVE & LEAKING HEAD
February 26 – MNM PRESENTS UM.. W/ CHIEF KAYA W/ NOSIUM & THROMB
If you are interested in having your event or venue listed in our monthly roundup, contact us at soundcheck@buffalorising.com for more details.
Special thanks to our SOUNDCHECK Series Sponsor:
Evans Bank: A Better Way. Full-Service Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management in Western New York