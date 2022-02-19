SHOWTIME Grant: $100K donation to the Seneca-Iroquois National Museum

On the heels of the season finale of the SHOWTIME hit Dexter: New Blood, SHOWTIME has announced a $100,000 donation to the Seneca-Iroquois National Museum on the Allegany Territory of the Seneca Nation to support its vital work in preserving the history and legacy of the Seneca Nation. This donation not only symbolizes a token of immense appreciation to the communities where the show was set and filmed, but also offers tangible resources to help make a meaningful impact.

The Seneca Nation is a sovereign Nation located on their aboriginal lands in Western New York. With over 8,500 enrolled citizens, the Seneca Nation holds title to five territories, including those in Niagara Falls and Buffalo. Once a member of the Hodinöhsö:ni´ Confederacy, the Seneca Nation earned the responsibility as “Keeper of the Western Door,” keeping the peace and tranquility along the western boundaries of their lands. The Seneca Nation has held true to this throughout their history and continues that obligation by sustaining their Nation-to-Nation relationship with the United States of America and the state of New York.

This donation plays an important role in the history of the Seneca Nation by helping to fund the digitization of media and archiving its history, making it accessible for generations to come. This initiative will aid in preserving decades worth of history, including video footage, music, recorded stories, print news, and notable events passed on by Tribal elders in addition to supporting the museum’s Onöhsagwë:de’ Cultural Center and its endeavor to educate and bring awareness to the Western New York tribal history (view exhibits).

“I’m excited to receive this gift from SHOWTIME, which demonstrates its commitment to the preservation of heritage,” said Dr. Joe Stahlman, Director of the Seneca-Iroquois National Museum. “We can’t wait to begin the digitization of media – some of which has not been viewed in decades.”

Those who watched the show may have seen a familiar face on screen or a familiar name in the credits; Seneca filmmaker Caleb Abrams was a cultural consultant for the series, to ensure proper representation of the Seneca people. The season also featured appearances by Steve Gordon, as well as artworks and designs contributed to the set from Hayden Haynes, Reesa Abrams, and more (view collections).

“We’re honored to support the legacy of the Seneca Nation of Indians, whose people and rich culture are ingrained within the narrative of DEXTER: NEW BLOOD,” says Puja Vohra, Executive Vice President, Marketing and Strategy, SHOWTIME Networks Inc. “The team at SHOWTIME is dedicated to helping make a meaningful difference that both commemorates The Seneca Nation’s history and strengthens its future.”

