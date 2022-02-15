ShearShare sets up headquarters at One Seneca Tower

ShearShare – a beauty tech startup – recently relocated to Buffalo from Dallas, Texas. In response, a “Welcome to Buffalo” party was held at The Exchange at Beverly Gray, where team members of the “HairBNB of the beauty industry” made a stylish appearance. Thanks to a big win at Buffalo’s 43 North pitch competition, ShearShare is now officially headquartered in Buffalo, where the company plans on making some immediate significant growth strides.

The way that ShearShare works is that the B2B app matches licensed beauty and barbering professionals to unused salon space. Similar to how a restaurant owner might lease out his or her kitchen during off hours, ShearShare provides desirable salon spaces to those who are not ready to open their own locations. The app also allows the salon owners to make a few extra bucks on the underutilized spaces.

Of course The Exchange at Beverly Gray provided the perfect backdrop for the celebratory “Welcome to Buffalo” party, as the venue is considered “the first business incubator and co-working space to be opened on the East side of Buffalo.” The event was timed to coincide with the start of Black History Month.

ShearShare is settling in at its new headquarters at 43 North (1 Seneca St., Floor 24, Buffalo, NY 14203) and is currently hiring.

“When we landed in Buffalo, we wanted to make sure that we not only just left our mark on what tech could be in this city, but to also leave a mark on our community here,” said ShearShare COO and Co-Founder, Courtney Caldwell. “We always want to remember our roots. Even the basis for ShearShare – Madame C.J. Walker created what is known as booth rental for the salon and barbershop industry. To us, to be able to stand on her shoulders, and to put a tech layer over it now in 2022, makes me so proud and so happy, to be able to pull back from our roots.”

The ShearShare app is now being utilized by barbers, hair stylists, nail techs, massage therapists, estheticians, microblade artists, makeup artists, and braiders throughout the country.

“While we’re here celebrating this moment, and as you guys embrace us, we wanted to connect ourselves to the Buffalo community,” said ShearShare CEO and Co-Founder, Dr. Tye Caldwell. “Even though we’re here because of the winnings from 43 North, we know that that is a seed that God has planted, for us to embrace everyone here and this opportunity.”

For more information on ShearShare, visit ShearShare.com, and for more information on hiring opportunities, visit ForgeBuffalo.com.

ShearShare on Twitter

(Lead image: ShearShare)