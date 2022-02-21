7 Women Yoga Teachers at Evolation Yoga Buffalo take over Management to Save the Studio

The pandemic has not only been a health concern in WNY, it’s also negatively impacted numerous businesses, from restaurants to fitness centers. One fitness studio that almost completely bucked under the weight of the pandemic was Evolation Yoga Buffalo. During its closure time, the owner of the studio began to realize the severity of the situation, and felt that there might not be a light at the end of the tunnel. After informing his staff of the dire situation at hand, seven of the employees – the heart of the employee/teacher base – came together, “to pull the studio out of debt, volunteering their time and money to rebuild with the creation of a new collective that took over all management of Evolation Yoga Buffalo.”

It was instructor Juliet Root who reached out to me to tell me about this incredible story of spirit, vitality, and fortitude.

“A tremendous amount of work has gone into this transition, especially as we sifted our way through becoming new business owners amidst the pandemic challenges,” said Juliet, who was one of the people that volunteered time and money for nine months to form the new all-women owned entity. “I am continually impressed by the tenacity and commitment that each one of us has demonstrated. We are stronger together. We invite the community to join us as we continue to lift each other up through the healing of yoga.”

The desire of the seven new owners was not only to provide a stable work environment for themselves, but to save a small studio that they felt was invaluable to the community. They were resolute in their convictions that the new collective would persevere indefinitely, once the transition came to pass.

Ultimately, the shift to the new entity got underway in March of 2021, and was finalized in December of that same year.

“As owners, we deeply understand the importance of yoga for physical and mental health, and are excited to continue to grow and share within our community,” said Julie.

“I was privileged to be one of the first students that opened the studio with the original owners over 20 years ago,” said co-owner Sue Landel. “It has been the best experience of my life physically, mentally, and spiritually. I am excited to be on the team that lifts up Evolation Yoga Buffalo to a new future.”

In order to make the process as seamless as possible, the group of women noted that it would not have been manageable without unwavering support from the original owner, who was keen to help orchestrate the new ownership evolution. In the end, everyone was happy with the arrangements, which was important to both parties. It also meant a great deal to the yoga students, who would be able to carry forth with their own journeys.

“It has been an honor and privilege to be part of the Evolation family,” said co-owner Karen Dennis. “Even when I was a student before teaching, I felt the warmth of the studio as if it were a second home. I have always wanted to own a yoga studio to facilitate a safe space for growth within our community. I am grateful that I get to do just that, with an amazing team and in the same space that offered the same to me.”

“I am honored to be surrounded by such creative and hardworking women,” agreed co-owner Jordan Onisk. “Evolation Yoga Buffalo has changed my life in the best way possible. I am grateful to be in the position to spread positive change to our growing community. We have so many amazing things already in the works! I can’t wait to see what’s next for us.”

Evolation Yoga Buffalo | 476 Rhode Island Street | Buffalo NY | (716) 882-4151 | Facebook | Instagram

Lead image (L-R): Beverly Rose Holtz, Jordan Onisk, Karen Dennis, Stacy Tuberdyke, Sue Landel, Juliet Root, Jes Ghosen.