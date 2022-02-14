Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Renovations Planned for 213 Vermont

Patrick McNamara is seeking City approval to renovate 213 Vermont Street. The 6,452 sq.ft. building is currently used as a church by the Seventh-day Adventists. With only one unit allowed in the zoning district, a variance is needed for the eight units McNamara proposes. The Zoning Board of Appeals will consider the project on Wednesday.

From the application:

Our intent is to acquire and rehab the entire building into market rate apartments. This includes a complete gut renovation on the interior with all new mechanicals. Exterior renovation includes replacing roof in-kind, repointing brick, and rerouting existing roof drainage (gutters).

Elev8 Architecture is working on the renovation plans.

