On Niagara: Mint Cocktails & Kitchen

Niagara Street will soon be home to Buffalo’s first mojito bar. I spoke up with Bill Breeser, owner of the building at 1225 Niagara Street (corner of Breckenridge), who told me that developments in the neighborhood are picking up speed again, starting with the opening of the new mojito bar called Mint.

“I’m excited to see this new restaurant concept coming to Niagara Street,” said Breeser (set to open this spring). “Alison Clancy and Chris Mendez are opening the restaurant, which is 1500 square feet. There’s also a 1200 square foot patio space off to the side. We have bourbon bars, and tequila bars, and now we’re going to have a mojito bar, serving up all sorts of different types of mojito drinks, along with empanadas – something different I would say! To date, they have been doing pop-ups around the city, at places like Thin Man, to establish their brand.”

Mint Mojito Bar is just one of a number of Niagara Street projects that is brewing, according to Breeser, who is seeing escalated interest in his buildings. I will be posting on two significant developments over the course of the next few days, both of which have signed up with Breeser.

Incredibly, Breeser still has 75,000 square feet of space available in his portfolio of Niagara Street buildings, which he intends on filling with projects that will significantly contribute to the street’s ongoing renaissance.

“After 25 years of trying, I’m finally at the right place at the right time,” said Breeser. “There’s a lot of interest on the street right now, and we’ve got some fun projects in the works, starting with the opening of Mint.”

Mint Cocktails & Kitchen | Instagram | Facebook

Lead image: 1225 Niagara Street has undergone an incredible transformation over the years