NUNSENSATIONS at Lancaster Opera House, a bit like a PG version of THE BOOK OF MORMON, packs a whole lotta fun into 90 minutes.

THE BASICS: NUNSENSATIONS: The Nunsense Vegas Revue, a musical with book, music, and lyrics by Dan Goggin, presented by Lancaster Opera House, directed by David Bondrow, concludes its run this Sunday, February 13, Friday – Saturday at 7:30, Sunday at 2:30 at The Lancaster Opera House 21 Central Avenue, Lancaster, NY 14086 (716-683-1776) lancasteropera.org Runtime: 90 minutes without intermission. Proof of vaccination and masks required.

THUMBNAIL SKETCH (take from the venue): “When a parishioner volunteers to donate $10,000 to the Little Sisters of Hoboken’s school if they will perform in a club in Las Vegas, Mother Superior is hesitant to accept. After being convinced by the other sisters that ‘what happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas,’ she agrees. Naughty nun hijinks ensue in this Vegas-themed Nunsense sequel.”

THE PLAYERS, THE PLAY, AND THE PRODUCTION: When my Millennial son asked me “Do you really like that sort of nonsense?” I told him that, honestly, not all the Dan Goggin’s “nuncreations” that I’ve seen were all that great, but that this one, NUNSENSATIONS, was truly something special. So, I urge you, gentle reader, to put aside any preconceived notions about the venue or the material and enjoy this first-rate production.

NUNSENSATIONS is somewhat similar to the musical THE BOOK OF MORMON (although much less raunchy) in the use of send-ups or homages to a variety of musical styles, some of them popular music genres, and some of them Broadway tropes. For example, a favorite number in NUNSENSATIONS is titled “T. and A.” which is the way most people remember the song which is actually titled “Dance: Ten, Looks: Three” from the musical A CHORUS LINE. (“Just a dash of silicone. Shake your new maracas and you’ll find: Tits and ass can change your life. They sure changed mine.”) Of course, in the song as supposedly written by The Mother Superior, “T. and A.” stands for “Talent and Attitude” which are, admittedly, also required for success on stage. That particular routine also pays homage to several of Buffalo’s own Michael Bennett dance moves made famous in A CHORUS LINE.

As with every successful comic writer, Goggin never sets up a situation without delivering a multitude of punch lines, both verbal and physical. Punch, punch, punch, there is pun after pun, double entendre after suggestive lyric, in fast succession. And there’s also a fair amount of “meta” (self-aware) humor, including a scene change moment where the sisters come out with a title card which reads “Shtick” and proceed to give us, well, shtick – jokes in the style of old vaudeville revues.

The set by David Dwyer is very clever, with a glitzy proscenium curtain and an enormous roulette wheel (with lights!) center stage surrounded by larger-than-life gambling chips upon which the sisters dance. I was advised to sit in the balcony when watching musicals at LOH and that was good advice as you don’t miss a thing, especially the choreography by Timmy Goodman.

I was a bit unhappy with the pit orchestra which sounded thin. I’m not sure why, maybe it was the orchestration. According to the program (printed and handed out, not virtual THANK YOU!) we heard drummer Nick Corallo, Bassist Jay Wollin, Keith Galantowicz on winds, and two Keyboard/Synthesizers played by Matt Caputy and Fran Landis, the music director, all experienced hands, so again, I’m only guessing at the cause.

The on-stage performers included the full-voiced, energetic line up of Mary Bellanti as the Reverend Mother, Demyia Browning as Sister Hubert, Rebecca Kroetsch as Sister Leo, Katy Miner as Sister Robert Anne and Emily Yancey as Sister Amnesia (along with her puppet “Sister Mary Annette). Talk about accomplished performers! Katy Miner recently sang with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra and Emily Yancey was recently seen on WNED PBS starring in the title role of the opera SUSANNAH, which was a co-production of WNED and Buffalo Opera Unlimited. By the way, that opera will have an encore broadcast on WNED TV 17.1 on Monday, February 21, at 9:00 pm.

I’ve only touched on a fraction of the merriment and variety of musical styles. If the genre and content are up your alley, I would make a real effort to attend.

