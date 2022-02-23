Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

More Beer and Coffee for Downtown

A downtown brewer is adding production space while a former coffee shop is reopening with a new operator.  Big Ditch Brewing is moving forward with plans for a new production brewery at 101 Oak Street, a building owned by Iskalo Development.

Iskalo bought the 68,276 sq.ft. former Arc Erie County New York facility at 101 Oak in 2018.  Big Ditch’s production brewery will occupy a portion of the building, allowing the brewer to utilize their existing facility at 55 East Huron Street as an innovation brewery to produce specialty beers.  There will be no retail operations at 101 Oak.  Iskalo pulled a building permit for the work this week.

At Seneca One, the former Tim Hortons Coffee Shop has a new operator.  Undergrounds Coffee House & Roastery is taking the space in the Douglas Development-owned property.  Renovations are underway.  Undergrounds Coffee has built a strong following at its 580 South Park Avenue location. Tim Hortons has a nearby location at LECOM Harborcenter at Main and Scott streets.

