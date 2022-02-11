Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor Action Plan Released

The Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor Commission (MSAAHCC) introduced its new strategic action plan and economic development strategy to the public on Thursday during a virtual community meeting. The plan, developed through extensive community engagement and led by the national firm, Moody Nolan, will guide the redevelopment and future of the Corridor.

The goals of the plan are to identify short-, medium- and long-term actions that will work to create a unified tourism destination; strengthen the corridor’s cultural assets and the surrounding neighborhood; support the sustainability of the Commission; and further develop assets to facilitate increased visitorship and additional private investment. The strategic action plan and economic development strategy was funded as part of Empire State Development (ESD)’s $65 million East Side Corridor Economic Development Fund.

The inclusionary 12-month planning process collected input and direction from the corridor’s four anchor institutions (Michigan Street Baptist Church, Nash House Museum, Colored Musicians Club, and WUFO Radio and Black Radio History Collective); six focus groups with 32 community residents; a community workshop with 105 registrants and 71 active participants; 13 interviewed stakeholders and representatives from the Office of Public Works and Empire State Development.

Strategic Action Plan Key Findings

Through extensive community engagement, these key needs were identified:

Safety measures such as improved street lighting and slowed street traffic on the corridor’s main streets.

Improved pedestrian access through better landscaped sidewalks and installation of a bike path, bike racks and street furnishings.

Wayfinding and signage including directions for visitors and historical markers around the corridor and along major routes to the corridor.

Economic Development

MSAAHCC’s economic development strategy centers around three distinct opportunities:

The Commission as a place-based heritage nonprofit with a solid business and operating plan. To ensure that MSAAHCC’s operations are sustainable for the future, the plan looks strategically at the Commission’s revenue and resources, and how the Commission can bridge the needs of the community, city, and stakeholders. The plan provides: A framework of targeted goals and priorities Review of existing financial and operating procedures Revenue generation opportunities Strategic actions to bolster operations Suggested allocation of capital resources

Real estate and building/site development Linking future development and the community’s vision supports new development efforts along Michigan Street and includes: African American participation Open space and green space Celebration of African American heritage of Michigan Street The community’s desired uses Addition of customers and visitors for the anchors which bolsters the area’s vibrancy Catalytic transformation

A tourism enhancement strategy that increases and lengthens visitorship Strategizing to bring more visitors and spending dollars to the anchors and corridor is a fundamental part of the commission’s mission and vision. This will: Ensure that the corridor is recognized as a focal point for learning about the city’s African American history and recognizing the corridor’s heritage legacy nationally and internationally. Improve the sustainability of both the anchors and the Commission improve viability for more businesses Add vibrancy Build on the Corridor’s and the Commission’s successes to date



“This strong, community-driven strategic action plan celebrates the Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor’s history, while outlining an economic development strategy for the neighborhood’s vibrant future,” said Empire State Development Acting Commissioner and President & CEO-Designate Hope Knight. “With this plan in hand, the Commission is now well-equipped to collaborate, expand and promote the area’s cultural and historic assets as a destination for both tourists and residents alike.”

“This day has been a long time coming,” said Terry Alford, Executive Director of the Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor Commission. “Needless to say, I am extremely pleased to present this new strategic action plan to those who may have been residents for many years or continue to live with their families in historic neighborhoods within our Heritage Corridor that historically have been ignored or marginalized. I am quite confident in their acceptance of the plan, especially knowing many of these same residents were given real opportunities over the past year to provide input, suggestions and feedback that help form the vision for the Corridor as a vibrant destination which will spur an economic renaissance that we can all be proud of. Now the really hard work begins.”