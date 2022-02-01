Kleinhans: National Geographic Live! Series kicks off with ‘The Secret Life of Bears’

When we think about Kleinhans Music Hall, the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra immediately comes to mind. But the music hall is home to numerous other productions throughout the course of the year, such as the National Geographic Live! Series.

Starting on Tuesday, February 8, at 7 pm, this fascinating series kicks off with Dr. Rae Wynn-Grant’s The Secret Life of Bears. Bears, like so many other animals on the planet, are constantly in jeopardy of harm from human encroachment. Whether it’s from hunters, roads, fences, and/or cattle ranches, these spectacular animals are more and more at risk.

Animal lovers and conservationists will be treated to Wynn-Grant’s take on the lives of bears – something that is relatively unfamiliar to most of us.

As for Wynn-Grant, she didn’t embrace nature until she embarked upon a trip to Kenya at the age of 20. At the time, she studied East African lions, and their “problematic” interactions with their neighboring humans.

Much of what Wynn-Grant learned while studying the lions can be applied to the lives of the North American black and grizzly bears, which are known to be wide-ranging animals. Wynn-Grant believes that the more we can learn and share about these majestic animals, the better chance they will have to not only survive, but thrive once again (relatively speaking).

Join this committed carnivore ecologist for a fascinating look inside the secret lives of bears and a report from the front lines of the mission to help humans and carnivores coexist peacefully.

Wynn-Grant will demonstrate her passion for animals such as grizzly bears via photographs and state-of-the-art video projection, in the Mary Seaton Room at Kleinhans Music Hall.

Wynn-Grant is just one of three stalwart animal crusaders who are making presentations at Kleinhans Music Hall as part of the National Geographic Live! Series, thanks to the support of P&A Group and Hadley Exhibits.

“We are proud to help bring the National Geographic Live series to Buffalo,” said Joe Priselac, CEO of P&A Group commented. “This informative and entertaining series helps inform people in a very approachable format.”

Hadley Exhibits CEO, Ted Johnson said, “The presentations we get through this series are spectacular and gives us first hand insights about the wild world of animal and nature around us.”

The National Geographic Live series continues with two more events this spring, featuring the “female Indiana Jones,” Mireya Mayor on March 22 and wildlife photographer, Vincent J. Musi on May 3.

Single event tickets are $35. A subscription for all three events is available for $90. Student tickets are $15.

All tickets subject to $2 Kleinhans Facilities fee and additional handling changes.

For tickets call the Kleinhans box office at (716) 885-5000 or visit www.kleinhansbuffalo.org. Be sure to ask about VIP seating.

The Secret Life of Bears

Dr. Rae Wynn-Grant, ecologist

Tue Feb 8, 2022, 7:00pm

Rae Wynn-Grant has dedicated her life to ecological research and conservation. As a scientist with National Geographic Society’s Last Wild Places Initiative, she works to protect and restore iconic wildlife populations, including North American black and grizzly bears. But when the wild lands of their habitat are crisscrossed by roads, fences, and ranches, how can bears and humans coexist peacefully? Dr. Wynn-Grant intends to find the answer.

Pink Boots and a Machete

Mireya Mayor, primatologist

Tue Mar 22, 2022, 7:00pm

Hailed as a “female Indiana Jones,” and an inspiration to young women interested in science and exploration, Mireya Mayor has been charged by gorillas, chased by elephants and survived poisonous insect bites in some of the wildest and most remote places on earth. She shares stories, images, and film clips of her adventures in this behind-the-scenes look at the hardships and danger of life in the field, along with the moments of discovery that make it all worthwhile.

Where the Wild Things Live

Vincent J. Musi, photographer

Tue May 3, 2022, 7:00pm

For more than 30 years, award-winning National Geographic photographer Vincent J. Musi has covered diverse assignments—from traveling Route 66 to global warming, life under volcanoes, and Sicilian mummies. But an unusual twist of fate has led him to the highly unpredictable world of animal portraiture. Musi gets up close—almost too close—to his unique subjects, despite the fact that they growl, bark, roar, bite, hiss, claw, poop, and pee on him. With his trademark witty sense of humor, Musi taps into his inner Dr. Dolittle as he shares stories from his encounters with some extraordinary animals, including a bonobo with a 300-word vocabulary and a crow that makes and uses tools.

