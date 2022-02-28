Kleinhans Announces 2022 Art of Jazz Series

The 2022 Art of Jazz Series at the Philharmonic is finally here with an incredible line-up of artists you will not want to miss. If you missed the first concert of this series, there are still tickets left for the remaining 3 shows. Explore the upcoming concerts below, or click here for more information or to purchase tickets.

Anat Cohen and Trio Brasileiro

Sun Mar 6, 2022, 3pm

For well over a decade, Tel-Aviv native Anat Cohen has been voted “Clarinetist of the Year” in numerous polls by jazz critics and fans alike. In her Buffalo debut, the three-time Grammy nominee will feature the celebrated Brazilian group Trio Brasileiro. “Cohen’s magnetism and musicality, married with the accents of Brazil and the skills of her accomplished colleagues, makes for something incredibly special…” (All About Jazz). Praise for Cohen goes beyond the jazz world, with Brazilian Press noting: “Anat is an Israeli who seems like a Brazilian when she plays samba.”

Ethan Iverson & Tom Harrell Duo

Fri Apr 8, 2022, 8pm

Two of modern jazz’s leading lights unite to explore the classic post-war jazz repertoire that made New York City the “Jazz Capital of the World.” A founding member of the Bad Plus, one of the most successful and groundbreaking jazz groups of the 21st century, pianist Ethan Iverson is a restless visionary with a deep respect for jazz history. Tom Harrell, voted Trumpeter of the Year by the Jazz Journalists Association, is one of the most creative and lyrical jazz artists of our time, with discography of over 280 recordings that spans more than five decades and features a virtual who’s-who of modern jazz.

Catherine Russell

Fri May 13, 2022, 8pm

“One of the outstanding singers of our time” (Wall Street Journal), Grammy-winning vocalist Catherine Russell is the rarest of entities – a genuine jazz and blues vocalist who puts her joyful stamp on the great African American songbook from the Swing Era and beyond. The daughter of Luis Russell, pianist and music director for the immortal Louis Armstrong, Catherine has headlined around the world, been awarded the prestigious Prix Du Jazz Vocal by the French Jazz Academy, and toured with Steely Dan and Paul Simon. Drawing comparisons to Billie Holiday, Bessie Smith, and Dinah Washington, Russell is “a wonderfully charismatic performer with a show-stopping voice” (Washington Post).