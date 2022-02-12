Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Jemal Buys Downtown Tower

0 Comments

Douglas Jemals’ Douglas Development is taking ownership of a downtown building after buying the mortgage last year on the property following a default.  In Pittsburgh.  Following a route similar to the acquisition of Buffalo’s Hyatt hotel, Douglas Development now owns Centre City Tower at 650 Smithfield Street in downtown Pittsburgh.  The firm obtained title after offering the highest bid at a sheriff’s sale auction on Monday.

The 26-story, 362,000 sq.ft.  building was constructed in 1971.  It is expected to remain office space with upgrades to the building being planned.

Norman Jemal, a principal of Douglas, told the Pittsburgh Business Times:

“We were the successful bidder,” said Jemal, in a brief phone conversation after the sheriff’s sale auction had concluded.

In January, Douglas Development unveiled plans to repurpose a building at 642 Fort Duquesne Boulevard into 137 apartments (above).  The long-vacant, nine-story building totals 162,000 sq.ft. and is currently owned by Dallas Mavericks’ owner Mark Cuban.

Entry image from Loopnet, 642 Fort Duquesne image from Pittsburgh Post Gazette

 

Tagged with:

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments