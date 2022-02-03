Is municipal snow removal finally being considered for Buffalo?

Ah, winter in Buffalo. Personally I love winter. The only thing that I don’t love is the immobility after a large snowstorm. For the most part, my neighborhood is pretty good about shoveling out. Of course there will always be a couple of absentee landlords that don’t give a darn about shoveling, because they live elsewhere and they’re uncaring and cheap. So we try to take care of the sidewalks that are left unshoveled – after all, it’s more important to have long stretches of cleared sidewalks than to hold a grudge.

I’ve complained a lot about inadequate snow removal from city sidewalks over the years (see here). I’ve also presented numerous possible solutions, though none of them have ever gotten any traction. I’ve always been amazed that more people have not banded together to demand change. It seems as if they simply wait for spring, when the problem resolves itself.

Previously, I’ve written about other cities that do a much better job than we do when it comes to snow clearing, whether it’s municipal efforts, or community efforts.

In past years, the City has recognized that there are serious issues with snow removal, but nothing ever changes. Have you tried to walk across a street intersection in either a commercial or residential neighborhood? Even if the sidewalks are cleared (many of them aren’t), it’s almost impossible to traverse the snow mounds that are left behind by the snowplows.

This winter season, for a number of reasons, things are different. The lack of snow clearing (whether it’s the streets or the sidewalks) has a lot of people upset. Social media has lit up with people complaining – the sidewalks are treacherous, cars are snowed in, there’s no place to park, the snowplows are MIA, the snowplows are wreaking havoc, building owners aren’t shoveling… the list goes on and on. You can see just how bad some instances are on SideWalk of Shame. You can also see that some people are being proactive about helping their neighbors-in-need.

One organization that is dedicated to bike-ped culture – GObike Buffalo – has even stepped up to voice its own opinions, while rallying people to take action (including making 311 calls). In a recent blog post – Our Policy of Relying on Property Owners to Clear Sidewalks has Failed Dangerously – this is what they had to say:

There’s hope for the future. Rochester and Syracuse have already implemented municipal snow removal programs, and Buffalo’s time may be coming soon. GObike chairs the Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Board, which provides recommendations to the City on the implementation of plans, policy, and projects to ensure safe travel for all roadways users is considered (not all transformations mean new bike infrastructure). A board of the City council, the Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee is charged with the review of on-going and future infrastructure projects to ensure they best accommodate the needs of all roadway users including pedestrians, bicyclists, and people with disabilities. Meetings are open to the public and held on the first Tuesday of each month at 5:30 pm.

In the post, GObike demonstrates numerous hazardous sidewalk settings, via photos that are pretty shameful. The photos were accompanied by the following:

Golombek is sick about the current state of affairs. Last night, North District Councilmember Joe Golombek attended. He made a critical revelation that upon seeing a constituent in his district in a wheelchair wait for the bus in the street, entirely exposed to oncoming traffic, he was sick over how we were treating that person, people around the city with disabilities, and non car-drivers in general. Golombek’s been leading the charge to pilot a snow removal program. In June, he was joined by Councilmembers Wingo, Wyatt, and Nowakowski.

Here’s the resolution that was most recently tabled on January 4, 2022:

Last night, the Bike Ped Board joined the movement with a unanimous resolution of support to fund municipal snow removal in this year’s budget.

It was prefaced by this letter from our Executive Director Justin Booth:

Dear City of Buffalo Common Council members: Walkable neighborhoods aren’t just something nice but are critical pieces of infrastructure that keep cities moving in all weather conditions. This is why snow removal from sidewalks should be a budget priority in Buffalo as it is in cities as nearby as Rochester and Syracuse. Our latest snow events continue to underscore the negative impact that not having a sidewalk snow removal program in place has on people in our city including: Bus riders walk to and from their stops. At the bus stops themselves, dangerous amounts of snow and ice often pile up. Sitting down inside a shelter may become impossible. Getting on and off a bus becomes challenging.

People using wheelchairs and walkers have trouble crossing streets if curb cuts are not clear. This goes against the principles of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Seniors are less able to go outside and walk when their neighborhood sidewalks are slippery. Thus, an important component of healthy aging is compromised.

Healthy living for people of all ages is another consideration. Outdoor activities during our long and cold winter could be greatly enhanced if citizens knew they could be safe outside. Back in June of 2021 the board sent a letter conveying our unconditional endorsement of Councilmember Golombek’s resolution to implement a sidewalk snow removal program. At February’s monthly meeting of the Council’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Board, we unanimously passed the attached resolution again in support of establishing a sidewalk snow removal program in the City of Buffalo. The board urges you establish sidewalk snow removal as a priority for this coming year’s budget.

And here’s the resolution itself: Bicycle & Pedestrian Advisory Board Sidewalk Snow Removal Resolution – unanimously approved on 2/1/2022 Whereas, Buffalo has a significant population considered vulnerable roadway users with nearly one third of households without access to a vehicle, 22.6% under 18 years of age, 12.4% over 65 years of age and 12.9% living with a disability; Whereas, The latest snowstorm in Buffalo which dropped well over a foot of snow crippled the city with people home from work and children off from school all because we cannot move vehicles from our streets; Whereas, Cities as nearby as Syracuse are utilizing new technology, powered by GPS trackers in all city snow plows, that allow residents to find how recently their streets have been cleared of snow, and; Whereas, The City of Syracuse has allocated $650,000 annually to clear snow from a hundred miles of heavily travelled sidewalks; Whereas, If we had built, or began to rebuild our city centered around people, not cars, we wouldn’t have been so terribly crippled by this latest snow storm; Whereas, Walkable neighborhoods aren’t just something nice but are critical pieces of infrastructure that keep cities moving in all weather conditions; Now Therefore, Let It Be Resolved that the City of Buffalo’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Board urges the City Council and Mayor to allocate the appropriate resources to establish a sidewalk snow removal program and invest in the necessary technology to ensure that the city’s most vulnerable roadway users continue to have access to their daily needs.

GObike is now asking community members who are fed up with the lack of snow removal in the city to reach out to their Common Council representatives. The ‘ask’ is that members of the Council support municipal snow removal in this year’s budget, similar to what’s happened in other colder climate cities.

“Just think of the people with disabilities,” said Kevin Heffernan, Communications Director at GObike. “It’s not equitable. Then there are the people walking along the treacherous Bailey bridge – that bridge is dangerous enough, when it’s not snowing. We’re going to be speaking with residents in Rochester and Syracuse – our peer cities – to see what their thoughts are about their municipal snow clearing programs. The least that needs to get done is for the bus stops to get cleared of snow – just think about the people that rely upon the public transit system. We need to put pressure on the Common Council to support this – to figure out a better way. We need to remind the Mayor and the Common Council (when there are budget votes) what the conditions were like this winter. We’re taking lots of photos to present to them, since the snow will be gone (a distant memory) when the budgets are voted upon.”

As for paying for the municipal sidewalk clearing, that’s another reason to look to our peer cities – to see if the juice is worth the squeeze, so to say. Or if there are any other supplemental financial sources available… or whether this could/should be an additional City user fee, similar to trash and recycling. We’re talking about a critical quality of life issue that needs to be addressed in some manner. Hopefully GObike Buffalo, Joe Golombek, and other concerned citizens can get to the bottom of this recurring slippery slope.