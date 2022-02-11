Infilling: 242-244 Normal Avenue

A new home proposed for 242-244 Normal is anything but normal. Paul Hosking is seeking to build a two-story residence on a parcel that stretches from Normal Avenue to Plymouth Avenue.

The site consists of adjacent properties at 244 Normal Avenue, 242 Normal and 319 Plymouth Avenue. They would be combined to create a single lot with substantial areas of the property dedicated to vegetable gardens as part of a small commercial community operation, including on-site gatherings.

Variances are required for excessive setback. Architect Mike Anderson of Abstract Architecture has designed a modern residence for the site with a covered second floor balcony.

From the application:

Property has well established growing beds which the owner intends to utilize for a small commercial activity to improve fresh vegetable supply for the local Market. Locating the residence where proposed and maintaining the width, allows the owner to maintain the existing planting infrastructure including below grade water lines & auxiliary structures.

The Zoning Board of Appeals will review the plan at its Wednesday meeting.