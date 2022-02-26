ICTC’s Cultural Classics Exchange Series

The Irish Classical Theatre Company (ICTC) is delighted to announce the debut of its Cultural Classics Exchange Series, a free reading Series of plays and lore, connecting WNY cultures through the lenses of the dramatic and language arts. What started as a mission to find new ways for the company to become more engaged in the community and become more familiar with stories from other cultures, has led to this groundbreaking series that will also include speaker-led discussions to foster understanding and inclusion of cultures throughout the region.

Executive Artistic director of ICTC, Kate LoConti Alcocer shares, “I came up with this idea to start to connect with cultural centers in the region, but also with other theater companies in the region as well from various cultural backgrounds. This originally started as just a way to broaden the reach of the company, but also to bring our programming outside of our four walls. This was a great way to start to shake hands with other cultural organizations and theater companies.”

For the first installment of the Cultural Classics Exchange Series, ICTC will present, in collaboration with Raíces Theatre Company, Los Soles Truncos by René Marqués. The reading will be performed at The Belle Center on Monday. February 28th 6pm. The event is free and open to the public. Los Soles Truncos or The Fanlights is a historical drama by Puerto Rican playwright René Marqués. Hortensia, Emilia, and Inés are three sisters who have suffered not only the loss of their closest relatives but also their family heritage. They live poorly and locked up in the only house they have left, on Calle de Cristo, and fear losing their home. Tragedies abound with a rich text, whose hero and villain are time. The reading, performed entirely in Spanish, is directed by Sheila M. López and features Victoria Pérez, María Pérez-Gómez, and Valentina Marulanda. Dr. Margarita Vargas will lead a moderated discussion after the performance. An English synopsis of the play will be provided.

En su primera entrega de su Serie de Intercambio de Clásicos Culturales, La Irish Classical Theatre Company presentará, en colaboración con la Compañía de Teatro Raíces, Los Soles Truncos de René Marqués. La lectura se realizará en El Belle Center el lunes 28 de febrero 6pm. El evento es gratuito y abierto al público. Los Soles Truncos es un drama histórico del dramaturgo puertorriqueño René Marqués. Hortensia, Emilia e Inés son tres hermanas que han sufrido no solo la pérdida de sus familiares más cercanos sino también de su patrimonio familiar. Viven en la pobreza y encerradas en la única casa que les queda, en la Calle de Cristo, y temen perder su hogar. Abundan las tragedias con un rico texto, cuyo héroe y villano es el tiempo. La lectura, realizada completamente en español, está dirigida por Sheila M. López y cuenta con la participación de Victoria Pérez, María Pérez-Gómez y Valentina Marulanda. La Dra. Margarita Vargas conducirá una discusión después de la presentación. Sinopsis en Ingles estará disponible.

Victoria Pérez, artistic director of Raíces Theatre Company and actor in this reading shared, “You know, one of the things that really attracted me to this practice was the title- Cultural Classics Exchange. In order to honor that title, which is what we’re supposed to be doing with this project, then you have to have the Spanish language. If you’re collaborating with Raíces, a Spanish language theater company, that’s a perfect way to exchange culture through language. That was the thing that drove the decision to do something in Spanish because let’s ‘exchange’ that way.”

The Series will continue with a performance on Sunday, May 8th at the African American Cultural Center, in partnership with Paul Robeson Theatre, and on Thursday, June 2 at ICTC’s home at The Andrews Theatre, in partnership with ICTC Playwright-in-Residence Brian Delaney.

These events are free and open to the public. For reservations, please contact the ICTC Box Office at 716-853-4282 or visit irishclassical.com. El evento es gratuito y abierto al público. Para hacer reservaciones en español por favor llame al 716-381-9333