Good Look: Nash Lofts

The Nash Lofts project in the Michigan Avenue African American Heritage Corridor is open with only minor work remaining. Four historic buildings at the southeast corner of Broadway and Michigan Avenue were renovated by a group of investors led by architect Steven J. Carmina and developer Roger Trettel.

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People’s (NAACP) Buffalo headquarters is anchoring the project. In all, the complex includes 9,052 sq.ft. of commercial space, indoor parking, and 18 apartments.

The four buildings had been vacant for more than 15 years. Carmina Wood Morris designed the redevelopment project.

Ellicott Development is managing the property, its first third-party property management deal. Leasing is underway.

