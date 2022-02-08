Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Good Look: 313 Broadway

Architect Michael Anderson’s renovations to 313 Broadway are stunning.  He purchased the three-story building at the corner of Cedar Street in 2017 and has been incrementally improving it since.  The latest work entails storefront restoration and unbricking of arched windows along Cedar Street.

Anderson’s Abstract Architecture occupies the circa-1892 building’s first floor and he has a residence on the third floor.  The second floor is leasable office space.

The building, formerly a hardware store, was under-maintained and required all new mechanical, electrical, and plumbing.

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

