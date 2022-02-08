Good Look: 313 Broadway

Architect Michael Anderson’s renovations to 313 Broadway are stunning. He purchased the three-story building at the corner of Cedar Street in 2017 and has been incrementally improving it since. The latest work entails storefront restoration and unbricking of arched windows along Cedar Street.

Anderson’s Abstract Architecture occupies the circa-1892 building’s first floor and he has a residence on the third floor. The second floor is leasable office space.

The building, formerly a hardware store, was under-maintained and required all new mechanical, electrical, and plumbing.