Get a new bike rack for your commercial building or business, via GObike Buffalo

The time is now, to get you GObike Buffalo bike rack order in, so that the fulfillment process can get underway. If you’re a cyclist out and about in Buffalo, then you are aware of how crucial it is for businesses to offer bicycle parking. And if you’re a commercial building owner, or you own your own business, consider the thousands of cyclists that are out on the road as potential customers.

Along the surge in demand for protected spaces to cycle has been a surge in demand for bicycle parking along popular and not-so-popular corridors in the city and suburbs.

The more that Buffalo becomes a bike-friendly city, the more people will be looking for cycling conveniences. And aside from safer streets, there is no greater convenience than being able to lock up a bike in front of a business, school, library, or anywhere else for that matter.

From GObike Buffalo:

“Our GO Buffalo Niagara team is constantly working to get folks to consider doing anything on their commute or errands except drive alone. From carpooling, walking, using public transit, and of course, cycling, they’re thinking of every single aspect of people’s trips, and removing every obstacle. A lack of secure bike parking is another one of those obstacles we can remove right now. Order a beautiful new bike rack, in any shape or size today, and we’ll come out and install it this spring.”

Click here to get the process started.

Not in a position to order one for a property, but gosh you’d just love to see one somewhere special to you? Tell us where!

