Film: “Winter Journey” – An exploration of a little-known aspect of the Nazi era of German history

Join the BPO for a powerful multimedia screening of the film Winter Journey based on Martin Goldsmith’s book, The Inextinguishable Symphony: A True Story of Music and Love in Nazi Germany. This critically acclaimed film is both a highly personal meditation on fate and a fascinating exploration of a little-known aspect of the Nazi era of German history.

This film follows Martin’s father, George Goldsmith, nee Guenther Ludwig Goldschmidt, who shares recollections of his tumultuous youth as a member of Judische Kulturbund, or Jewish Cultural Association, a remarkable ensemble of Jewish musicians, actors, and dancers that was maintained as an insidious propaganda tool by the Nazi’s Minister of Culture Joseph Goebbels. Through a series of conversations with his son Martin who appears throughout the film but never on camera, this film deals with themes of guilt, Jewish identity, father/son dynamic, and the responsibilities of the Second Generation. Winter Journey is moving proof of William Faulkner’s timeless observation that “the past is never dead; it isn’t even past.”

Martin Goldsmith is known to American radio listeners as the long-time host of NPR’s “Performance Today” and the host of the PBS special “Classical Rewind.” The BPO could not be more thrilled to welcome him to Buffalo!

The evening features a Q&A with Martin Goldsmith and JoAnn Falletta followed by a performance of Nielsen’s Inextinguishable Symphony, his tribute to the power of life over war. Buffalo Jewish Film Festival is co-presenter for the film with promotional support from the Jewish Community Center of Greater Buffalo.

Program Schedule

5:30pm Doors open

6-7:30pm Film screening

7:30-8pm Break / Q&A with Martin Goldsmith (light refreshments served in the Mary Seaton Room)

8-8:30pm BPO performance

For event description and to purchase tickets visit bpo.org/event/winter-journey As a friendly reminder, full vaccination is now required for all BPO performances.

“Winter Journey”

Thursday, February 10⋅6:00 – 8:30pm