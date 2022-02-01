Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Done Deal: Jemal Buys Two Main Street Properties

Douglas Jemal continues to scoop up downtown properties.  Today he closed on side-by-side buildings at 515 and 521 Main Street. They are located across from the Hyatt hotel which Jemal purchased last year and has been renovating.

Jemal paid $1.125 million for the properties that had been owned by J. Roger Trettel.  515 Main includes 12,720 sq.ft. on three floors anchored by Noble Root Wine & Spirits.  Misuta Chow’s anchors the four-story, 8,880 sq.ft. building at 521 Main.  Jemal told Business First he plans to retain the commercial tenants and convert underused upper floors into residences. Jemal also has a deal in place to buy 529 Main Street from James Sandoro.

Trettal sold adjoining buildings at 523 Main Street and 500 Washington Street to Buffalove Development in September.

