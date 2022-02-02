Done Deal: 38 North Street

The former home of Bryant & Stratton College in Allentown has a new owner. 3840 North St LLC paid $1.5 million for the three-story, 34,000 sq.ft. building that had been owned by Plaza Group since 2001. The LLC is registered to the Lockport address of general contractor Mulvey Construction, Inc.
The building is one block from Main Street and is adjacent to two fairly new residential projects: First Amherst Development’s 39-unit Nineteen North new build and Ellicott Development’s 14 North, an 11-unit adaptive reuse project. Bryant & Stratton moved to downtown’s Lafayette Court in 1998 and recently relocated to 110 Broadway.