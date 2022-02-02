Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Done Deal: 38 North Street

0 Comments

The former home of Bryant & Stratton College in Allentown has a new owner. 3840 North St LLC paid $1.5 million for the three-story, 34,000 sq.ft. building that had been owned by Plaza Group since 2001. The LLC is registered to the Lockport address of general contractor Mulvey Construction, Inc.

The building is one block from Main Street and is adjacent to two fairly new residential projects: First Amherst Development’s 39-unit Nineteen North new build and Ellicott Development’s 14 North, an 11-unit adaptive reuse project. Bryant & Stratton moved to downtown’s Lafayette Court in 1998 and recently relocated to 110 Broadway.

Tagged with:

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments