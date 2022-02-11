Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Done Deal: 1582 Main

A car wash at 1582 Main Street has a new owner.  1582 Main St Inc sold the property to 1582 Main LLC today for $460,000.  The buyer’s address is listed as 140 North Street, the Lenox Hotel.

The 4,256 sq.ft. building was built in 1970.  It was marketed as a “redevelopment site” by Recckio Real Estate and listed for $495,000:

Single story operating car wash. Can easily be converted to a Restaurant with a drive through, Retail or Office building. Situated on .56 Acre Lot with dimensions of 117′ x 217′ irregular depth.

Located at the intersection of Main street & East Ferry street. Close proximity to the Kensington Expressway Rt. 33 & NYS Thruway I-190. Located between Ferry St. & Delavan Ave. Minutes from Downtown Buffalo, Children’s Hospital, Roswell Cancer Institute and several new developments including Hotels, Office buildings, Restaurants & Retail.

