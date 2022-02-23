Dial Dental is the industry leader in emergency dental treatment, based right here in Buffalo

When a tooth emergency strikes, look no further than this 24/7 emergency dental service that is also paving the way for a new wave of telehealth. Founder of Dial Dental, Dr. Gretchen Galvin, is a Western New York native. In 2015, Dr. Galvin earned her degree in dentistry from the University at Buffalo School of Dental Medicine. She continued on to pursue a Level I Trauma Residency at SUNY Upstate Medical University in Syracuse, NY. Dr. Galvin currently works as an associate dentist in a group practice in Buffalo, NY. She is also the co-founder and owner of Dental 360, PLLC in the U.S. Virgin Islands as well as our very own Dial Dental, LLC in Buffalo, NY.

The idea for a teledentistry service came after Dr. Galvin noticed a common theme of misplaced dental patients and the confusion for many on where to go for dental help. CEO of Dial Dental Evan Hayes stated,

“We found that there were a couple of other services out there that would link up patients with dentists, but they weren’t dentists and didn’t specifically know what the patients needed. So, if you don’t understand the treatment, you can’t say that you should go to this dentist or that dentist. We tried to figure out ways and services we could provide that would benefit people from a tele-health standpoint. And we decided to get it together, launch it and give it a shot.”

It can take days or even weeks to schedule a dental Appointment, especially if you’re a new patient. By way of Dial Dental’s innovative technology, consulting with a dentist first creates a seamless process when seeing the dentist in person.

“People will call in primarily if they’re having a dental emergency,” Hayes explained. “It might be that they have tooth pain, they need an extraction, they have some decay; it could be a multitude of things and they’re trying to call the dentist and a lot of the time it’s after hours. One of our intake specialists takes them in, takes their chart information and then based on what’s needed we’ll either send them a direct link for them to upload images that go direct to their chart, or we send them a synchronous video link and they’ll be able to interface with the dentist to go over the case, look at the images, consult with the patient, and send any prescriptions that might be needed.”

In addition to the teledentistry services, Dial Dental can place patients in a physical office that fits their direct needs.

Why spend hours in the ER for dental pain, or weeks waiting for an appointment in a “walk-in” dental clinic? DialDental is available 24/7 to diagnose, prescribe, and even treat your emergency. The toll-free help line is open 24/7. For more information call (833) 500-DIAL (3425) or visit the website at dialdental.com.