Musical Suites Opens on Elmwood

Schneider Development has completed work at its Musical Suites project at 415 Elmwood Avenue. The former Community Music School building was converted into residences and commercial space and a three-story addition was built over a parking lot to the south. Construction began in late 2020.

“But we kept at it, kept moving forward,” Schnieder continued. “And here we are – the project is wrapping up, relatively on budget, and we are ready to welcome our first tenants this week.”

“We certainly faced some challenges due to the pandemic,” said Jake Schneider, President of Schneider Development Services. “A lot of the material we needed took longer to arrive than expected. A lot of our subcontractors had labor issues to deal with. And the cost of everything went up.”

The $5.5 million project features a total of 22 apartments and 1,500 sq.ft. of office space. All of the units are one-bedroom, ranging in size from 711 to 846 sq.ft. and renting from $1,320 to $1,620. Five units are already leased.

The circa-1910 Colonial Revival building served as home to Community Music School for six decades before relocating to E. Delavan Avenue. Prior to Community Music School’s ownership, 415 Elmwood was an apartment building known as The Argyle. Much of the interior woodwork and architectural details from the original apartments remain and these historic elements were incorporated into the residences. The structure includes 12 apartments and ground floor commercial space.

The commercial space has been designed with the small professional office user in mind, similar to many of the other office users on the 400 block of Elmwood. “We’ve had some strong interest,” said Matt Hartrich, VP of Schneider Development Services. “A lot of people have been drawn to the location right on Elmwood and to the restored historic woodwork throughout the office. It gives the space a certain warmth and charm – perfect for an attorney, accountant, or therapist.”

The new three-story building built to the south contains 10 one-bedroom units atop a parking lot. The two buildings are linked together by a central glass walkway.

The project architects, Schneider Architectural Services, PC, went to great lengths to craft a new building that complemented the massing and design elements of the existing historic building so as to create a cohesive front elevation. Together, the two structures are consistent with the typology of the surrounding neighborhood at the southern border of the Elmwood Village.

Musical-themed artwork that can be enjoyed by both the building’s residents and the community will be unveiled soon.

“We’re working on something nice that will add an artistic component to the building and to the street,” said Schneider.

Get Connected: Schneider Development, 716.983.4789