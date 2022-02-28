Construction Watch: Folwell Apartments

People Inc. is converting the former maternity building at the old Children’s Hostpial into senior apartments. The project at 140 Hodge Avenue is part of the larger Ellicott Development and Sinatra & Company Real Estate Elmwood Crossing project.
Forty-four affordable apartments are proposed for seniors 55 and older with incomes below 60 percent of the area median. Plans call for 40 one-bedroom and four two-bedroom apartments.
The $14 million project was designed by Silvestri Architects. CSS Construction is overseeing the work which is expected to be complete this fall.