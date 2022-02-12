Construction Watch: Cold Spring Heights

Severyn Development‘s restoration of seven turn of the century brick townhomes at 76-106 Florida Street is in the homestretch. Each of the 14 units includes three bedrooms, one bathroom, a private entryway, an outdoor deck or patio, high efficiency furnaces and air conditioning, and parking for up to three vehicles.
The interiors have been completely gutted and renovated, featuring refinished hardwood floors, fireplaces, new kitchen cabinets with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and private washer and dryer in every unit.
The Severyn team, in partnership with Preservation Studios, has taken extraordinary care to maintain the historic character of the buildings while returning them to productive use as multi-family homes and revitalizing a formerly vacant section of Florida Street. Seth Amman of Arch & Type Architecture is project architect. They utilized historic tax credits to rehab the homes originally designed by George J. Metzger and built by Berrick & Sons in 1901.