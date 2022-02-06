Construction Watch: Al Mandy on Broadway

An East Side Halal restaurant’s expansion is complete. Al Mandy owner Mohnsin Abdulghafoor Mohamed added 2,800 sq.ft. to the front of the existing building at 797 Broadway at Smith Street. The restaurant grew by 1,600 sq.ft., created an additional 1,200 sq.ft. of retail space for lease, and transformed the property.
Two variances were needed for the project: a front setback of 43 to 53 feet where zero is typically required and for EIFS cladding on the front façade where none is permitted.
James Rusmey is project architect and Lamparelli Construction Co. oversaw the expansion.
Get connected: Al Mandy | (716) 853-1090 | Facebook