Construction Watch: 36-50 E. Utica Street

Work continues, albeit slowly, on a trio of apartment buildings on E. Utica Street. Laurynthian Campus Properties is creating 36 apartments in 36, 44 and 50 E. Utica Street near Main Street and the Utica light rail station. TRM Architecture, Design & Planning drafted the renovation plans for the long-vacant buildings..
Plans call for 12 apartments in each of the three buildings. Besides renovations, minimal exterior changes are planned. Parking for 33 cars would be created in the rear yards and front yard landscaping would be upgraded and tied together along the E. Utica frontage.
Laurynthian purchased the properties in 2016 for $335,000.
