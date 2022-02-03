Construction Starts on McCarley Gardens Revamp

BFC Partners, St. John Baptist Church , Sinatra & Co Real Estate, and the New York State Division of Homes and Community Renewal gathered to celebrate the groundbreaking for the first phase of their project at McCarley Gardens. The milestone is part of the developer’s work to rehabilitate the existing building and incorporate the development into the growing downtown Buffalo area. The development plan calls for 135 of the existing units to receive a comprehensive tenant-in-place renovation.

McCarley Gardens consists of 21 townhome-style buildings that were built in 1978. As part of the rehabilitation project, four additional two-story townhome buildings with a total of 14 units will be constructed on the campus.

When work is complete, the development will offer 27 two-bedroom apartments, 94 three-bedroom apartments and 28 four-bedroom apartments. All 149 apartments are affordable for households with incomes at or below 60 percent of the Area Median Income. The scope of renovations will include the installation of new kitchens with upgraded appliances, fixtures, cabinets, and countertops; new low-flow bathroom fixtures; and cosmetic upgrades that include new flooring and new paint. Site work will include replacement of storm and sewer lines, repaving parking areas, new sidewalks, and landscaping.

To improve energy efficiency, each building will receive upgraded insulation, new windows, Energy Star-rated appliances, and high-efficiency boilers and hot water heaters where needed. The renovations are expected to reduce overall energy usage by approximately 29 percent. Renovation plans were prepared by Carmina Wood Morris.

In a later phase, a six-story 212-unit apartment building will be constructed on Ellicott Street. All of the work is expected to be completed in 2024.