Community Sailing Classes offered by the BYC Foundation

Believe it or not, Buffalo sailing programs are gearing up for the 2022 sailing season. In the past, we’ve talked about a number of sailing programs that offer limitless ways of getting people out onto the water. The Buffalo Yacht Club Foundation (BYC Foundation) is no exception.

“The Buffalo Yacht Club Foundation has many great ways for Buffalo community members to join us out on the water,” said Leah Trow, who runs the JR Sailing program. “During the fall and spring, we offer a High School Sailing Program for kids in grades 7 through 12. No experience (or membership) is required to participate in any BYCF programs. The practices are Monday, Wednesday, Friday, or Tuesday, Thursday, Friday from 3:30pm to 7:00 pm. We currently have over 60 sailors participating from 15 local schools.”

If you’ve ever ventured down to LaSalle Park during the summertime, chances are that you’ve seen the junior sailers out on the water, learning the tricks of the trade. But the juniors aren’t the only ones that are benefitting from these programs.

“During the summer, we have our Summer Junior Sailing, which runs for eight weeks in July and August. We offer five different classes for kids ages 6 to 17 years old. Last summer, we averaged 50 kids on the water with us each week. On Saturday mornings in July and August, we offer Adult Sailing Lessons from 9 am to noon. Participants can learn to sail on boats ranging in size from 22 to 36 feet long. In addition, from the end of May to October, we offer private sailing lessons that are two hours long for up to four individuals.”

And there you have it. For those hoping to get a better handle on sailing this summer, the BYC Foundation has got you covered. After all, living on such a glorious body of water such as Lake Erie, it would be a shame not to take full advantage of these types of aquatic activities.

In this course, we teach the fundamentals of sailing as well as sportsmanship and water safety. In addition, sailors learn the essential roles of skipper, main sheet, and lookout. All sailing is done in Prams with two to three sailors per boat and are coached by a US Sailing Certified Coach. No experience is required for this course.

Full Week 3 – Waitlist Available

Opti Race (Ages 8 to 13 years old)

Sailors in our Opti Race Team will refine their racing skills, strategy, and boat handling. In addition, these sailors will represent the Buffalo Yacht Club in local interclubs and regattas. To participate in this class, sailors must have previous sailing experience. This team will be led by an experienced Opti Race Coach that is US sailing certified.

Full All Weeks – Waitlist Available

Adventure Sail (Ages 9 to 14 years old)

In our Adventure Sail program campers sail primarily FJ’s and J/22s, as well as an assortment of larger keelboats. This program is designed for sailors who love to be on the water and want to sail a variety of different sailboats but prefer not to be intensely focused on racing. Experience is not required for this course. A US Sailing Certified Coach will instruct participants in this class.

Intro to Racing (Ages 11 to 15 years old)

For Intro to Racing our sailors sail in FJ’s, expanding on their knowledge and experience of sailing and focusing on learning racing skills. This course is perfect for a child with some sailing experience who is eager to expand their knowledge and delve into the racing world. This class is coached by an experienced racing coach that is US Sailing Certified.

Race Team (Ages 13 to 17 years old)

Racer’s practice and compete in FJ’s & 420s. These sailors must have previous racing experience and want to fine-tune their racing, strategy, and boat handling skills. This class offers many opportunities to travel to Interclubs, regattas and compete with and against some of the best sailors in Western New York. Sailors are led by a highly experienced US Sailing Certified race team coach. This course has a 2 week minimum sign up.

Enjoy a two hour sailing lesson completely tailored to you!

You can also Request Information on any of the programs.

Or email: boatinged@buffaloyachtclub.org

Buffalo Yacht Club | 1 Porter Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14201