Come As You Are @ Nickel City Wax and Wane

Since I initially wrote about Nickel City Wax and Wane this past November, shop co-owner Jennifer “Jenn” Barton tells me that the the art collective is now 30+ strong. That means that there are over 30 artists/artisans who are not only showcasing their creations, they are also hosting events, classes, workshops, and pop-ups, while taking part in city-wide collaborations.

“The classes and workshops have been incredible!” said Jenn. “The teaching artists are nearly selling out, if not selling out their classes each month. So far I’ve been able to average about 8 classes a month and hopefully more going forward. Starting in March, I will be hosting open studio sessions Mondays from 5-8pm for adults to come in and use a variety of materials to create and explore with. It’s $10 per hour. I’m focusing on process art – it’s not about what we end up with but how we got there! At the end of March I’ll be adding Saturdays from 1-4pm for kids at $7per hour.”

Jenn also informed me about a number of other workshops and events that are coming up, including a fundraiser called Come As You Are – A sex positive event for everyone, featuring live figure drawings, intimacy products, boudoir sessions, tarot readings, pop-ups, cocktails, food, etc.

“The fundraiser is this Saturday, February 19, from 6-9pm,” said Jenn, who is co-hosting the event with Keelin Burke from Realm. “All proceeds go to the art supply fund for the Nickel City Wax and Wane space, to be able to do things like the open studio sessions at a minimal fee, as art materials can be expensive. I am hoping to be able to offset some of the costs to be able to make art accessible and affordable to all. The fundraiser is a body and sex positive event that will host live nude figure drawing sessions, tarot card readings, and a handful of vendors selling self care and self love products. It’s $15 a ticket and 21+.”

Saturday’s fundraiser will feature the following shops and pop-ups:

The Charcoal Annex

Realm

Little Salmon

Dark Moon Ritual

Pretty Pagan Creations

Jillian Barrile Photography

Pour & Penchant

MadPeach Glassworks

*Each ticket provides one drink ticket and free food all night long.

Nickel City Wax and Wane | 464 Amherst Street | Buffalo, NY 14207 | Facebook | Instagram

Lead image: Jenn Barton (on right) stands with Carly Pershyn, a yoga instructor who helps with assisting with bigger classes. Keep an eye out for some yoga classes popping up at Nickel City Wax and Wane in the near future.