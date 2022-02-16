Combating Seasonal Blues with Bflo Hydration’s Vitamin Therapy

The midwinter months can be a challenging time of year to get through in Buffalo, with limited sunlight and winter weather continuously bearing down on us. Having an emotional and physiological response to that dreary environment is a pretty common experience for many of us and that response can manifest in a variety of ways.

Some of us notice a drop in our energy levels and feel fatigued more frequently. We may experience social isolation as we retreat indoors to find relief from the cold, dark environment outside, which can add to that low mood. There can also be a shift in our sleep patterns with limited daylight hours, and thus a disruption in our circadian rhythm, leading us to oversleep or not sleep enough. For some, the experience reaches the threshold of Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD), often referred to as seasonal depression, which presents a set of symptoms similar to depression and anxiety.

The common denominator in these experiences, whether mild or severe, is the prolonged lack of exposure to sunlight and thus, a deficiency of Vitamin D in our bodies. The good news for Buffalonians is that a local business offers multiple remedies for this deficiency that can help you feel better as you grind through the winter season.

BFLO Hydration is a wellness center that offers a robust menu of vitamin-based therapies at multiple locations in the city and surrounding towns. Included in their menu of services are intravenous vitamin treatments – or “IV Cocktails” – that can be ordered from a pre-set menu or customized to meet the client’s individual needs. These treatments typically take about 30-45 minutes to complete. Clients can come in for a one-time boost or get on a regular schedule of treatments by purchasing a package. Not only can these cocktails help you combat the vitamin deficiency that results from lack of sun exposure, but they also re-hydrate your body which can give you an overall boost of energy.

“Our cocktails include a full liter of fluids,” said Amanda Hicks, BFLO Hydration co-owner and president. “We can put higher concentrations of all our supplements, too. One of the benefits we offer that a lot of IV companies don’t offer, is offering a full liter of fluids. It takes a little bit longer but you can get your supplements in higher doses, and you feel really fantastic immediately.”

Another option for those who are experiencing seasonal symptoms who may not want to go the full IV route is to have an intramuscular vitamin injection shot, which offers a week’s worth of vitamins in one injection and only takes about five minutes for an appointment.

“We offer vitamin D injections. Those are a high dose, and we can do them weekly or monthly over the course of the winter to help keep your energy levels up,” Hicks said. “We offer another one that’s great for stress and a couple that are great for energy, so if you’re feeling really run down or you’re really lagging, those are a quick way to keep your energy and your immune system boosted during this time.”

BFLO Hydration also offers oral vitamin sprays that you can pick up in the store and use at home. With the spray, the vitamins are absorbed sublingually, thus bypassing the digestive process and leading to better overall absorption. In addition to a vitamin D spray, they also offer a spray that supports better sleep and can help those struggling with the seasonal disruption in their circadian rhythm.

All treatments at BFLO Hydration are administered by registered nurses and are overseen by their medical director. Before treatment, clients complete a consultation with a nurse to confirm they are able to receive treatment, to determine what kind of treatment is appropriate for their current situation, and to answer any questions they may have.

BFLO Hydration also offers a concierge service for clients who may not be able to get to one of their locations or who prefer to be treated in the comfort of their own home or workplace. Concierge services are offered on a first-come, first-served basis and include a travel fee.

In a region known for its cold weather, we know that a little warmth can go a long way. In addition to their vitamin therapies, BFLO Hydration also offers an infrared sauna service at their Hertel Avenue location that can be a great way to help battle that seasonal depression with some much-needed warmth. Unlike a traditional sauna which warms the air around you, an infrared sauna uses infrared lamps to warm your tissue directly. This treatment can help with detoxification, relaxation, improving sleep, and battling fatigue and muscle or joint pain. Clients usually start infrared sauna treatments at 15 minutes and work their way up. BFLO Hydration also offers “detox and replenish” packages that pair a sauna treatment with an IV treatment, flushing out the toxins and giving the body a hydration boost after the fact.

BFLO Hydration has wellness centers in Buffalo (1205 Hertel Avenue), Orchard Park (4203 North Buffalo Street) and their newest location in Williamsville (19 S. Cayuga Road). They also have two satellite offices in Jada Blitz Fitness (4687 Transit Road) and in NexGen Fitness & Recovery (50 Fountain Plaza). To learn more about the services offered at each location or to schedule an appointment, visit their website.

