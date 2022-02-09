Club Marcella is Heading South

Club Marcella’s old landlord will be its new landlord. The nightclub will be relocating to 106 Michigan Avenue across from the casino in the Cobblestone District. Acquest Development purchased the one-story, 9,720 sq.ft. building late last year. Club Marcella has been located in Theater Place since 1995.

Legacy Development purchased Theater Place from Acquest Theater Place LLC for $3.25 million in 2019. The 41,000 sq.ft. complex at 622-640 Main Street was a pioneering redevelopment project in the Theater District when it opened in 1980.

Legacy has begun converting the complex’s upper floors into 11 residences. The developer is also repurposing the building’s lower levels, including relocating the Food & Drug Administration’s office to the first floor, pushing out Club Marcella.

An opening date was not announced.