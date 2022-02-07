BAS Charter School to Replace Maritime Charter School on Genesee

Buffalo Academy of Science Charter School (BAS) is seeking to open in the former WNY Maritime Charter School location at 266 Genesee Street. Maritime has the 82,000 sq.ft. property under contract and needs a special use permit from the City to operate a school there under the Green Code.

Maritime Charter School operated at the site from 2010 to 2020. Buffalo Academy of Science has an elementary school on Clare Street, a middle school on Poplar Avenue, and a high school downtown at 190 Franklin Street. The school’s application does not specify the grades envisioned for the Genesee Street location other that “primary/secondary school.”

Buffalo Academy of Science is a tuition-free, college preparatory charter school using an integrated curriculum that includes broad training in the humanities with a particular emphasis on science, technology, engineering and math (STEM). The school also offers a variety of extracurricular activities which include sports, competitive academic clubs (like robotics) and other academic, artistic and cultural clubs (like art and poetry).