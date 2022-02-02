Centro Culturale Italiano di Buffalo partners up with ‘Chef Camille’ for new Cooking Show

A few weeks ago I treated myself to a dynamite espresso at the Centro Culturale Italiano di Buffalo (CCI Buffalo). At the time, I was told that the Center was in the process of forging relationships with local foodies, who would best utilize their culinary resources. The first partnership to be forged is with pastry chef Camille Le Caër, who formerly operated his own patisserie on Hertel Avenue called Pastry by Camille.

Chef Camille, who hails from Brittany, France, will utilize the Center’s kitchen for a YouTube cooking series, in partnership with CCI. The entire production will take place at the Centro Culturale Italiano di Buffalo Kitchen at 2351 Delaware Avenue.

You might recall that Chef Camille was a contestant on Guy’s Grocery Games, where he impressed with his masterful egg-cooking skills. Now, he’s getting ready to embark upon his own cooking show, which is set to kick off today (Wednesday, February 2) at 7pm. The program is broadcasted live at that time – click here to watch at that time.

“This is an exciting partnership for us. We have a beautiful, state-of-the-art teaching kitchen and we are thrilled to see it brought to life by such a talented chef,” said Executive Director John Vecchio. “We’re a cultural center and that means welcoming all cultures. And as Italians, we love food.”

“It’s wonderful to have Camille back on Hertel and see him continue his brand in such a creative way,” said Delaware District Councilmember Joel Feroleto.

The YouTube series airs live on Wednesday nights at 7:00 pm, with limited tableside seating available for purchase at ccibuffalo.org. Audience guests will enjoy wine and charcuterie offerings during the filming, as well as the opportunity to taste Camille’s featured dish. The CCI looks forward to expanding its culinary offerings to include cooking classes, wine tastings, and pop-up brunches. For more information regarding programming and registration, please visit ccibuffalo.org.