Celebrate St. Paddy’s Day and Help Save The Sullivans

Photo of the Sullivan brothers and the ship named after them

The community continues to rally behind one of the waterfront’s most identifiable landmarks – the USS The Sullivans ship. On Tuesday, March 15, the Buffalo Naval Park will be hosting a St. Patrick’s Day celebration and Campaign Kick-Off at the Seneca One lobby, sponsored by Douglas Development and Seneca One. 

The ship was christened by the fallen brothers’ mother, Alleta Sullivan, and is a National Historic Landmark.

Last March, developer Douglas Jemal announced that he was throwing his support behind the community-wide effort to save the USS The Sullivans (DD-537) – a 78-year old Fletcher-Class destroyer that saw action in WWII, the Korean War, and was operation during the Cold War. The ship is the namesake of the five Sullivan brothers who were all killed in action, while serving aboard the light cruiser Juneau, when it sank during a battle some time around November 13, 1942. 

By saving the USS Sullivans, we are not only preserving a local landmark, we are also keeping alive the legacy of the five Sullivan brothers, whose memory will be preserved at the Buffalo Naval Park. As part of that ongoing effort, a new documentary – “We Stick Together” – will be premiered at the event. Following is the trailer for the film.

Celebrate St. Paddy’s Day and Help Save The Sullivans

Tuesday, March 5, 2022

5:30pm to 8pm

Seneca One Lobby

$50 towards the endowment campaign includes food, beer, wine, soft drinks, and live music

Get tickets

