Buffalo From Above: Seneca One Launches Tours to Top Floor

Buffalonians continue to praise the ongoing good work of Douglas Jemal of Douglas Development. It seems as if there is weekly (if not daily) newsworthy developments pertaining to his acquisitions and mounting real estate portfolio (read the latest). Of course the most noteworthy project to date has been his significant investments into Seneca One Tower. Just passing by the tower at night, seeing it all lit up, is a sight for sore eyes.

Are you interested in seeing Douglas Jemal’s work at Seneca One? Have you ever wondered what Buffalo looked like 529-feet in the air? Have you ever had a cocktail at the famous bar from HBO’s The Sopranos?

Speaking of Seneca One Tower, at one point the building had a restaurant on the top floor, aptly called The 38th Floor Restaurant. Having access to the restaurant allowed guests to venture to the top of the building, eat and drink, while taking in the stellar views.

In the same vein, Seneca One is launching a new program called Buffalo From Above!

You are invited to join the Seneca One team for a cocktail at the Lobby Bar, a city-wide development update by Douglas Development, and a guided trip to the top of Buffalo’s tallest building. Your ticket includes a drink of your choice at the Seneca One Lobby Bar which is from the set of the HBO famous series, The Sopranos, and a visit to the top of Seneca One with gorgeous views of WNY.

Here are the details:

On this tour, you will learn about the history and the future of Seneca One.

Just a couple of things:

The tour does not visit the roof, any M&T Bank spaces, or any residential units as they are occupied. Please wear walking shoes and dress for the weather. This is still work ongoing within the tower. Some areas are off limits. Every tour will be different.

Tours are $17 per person, include a cocktail of your choice, and take about an hour to complete.

Who knows who you will see or where you will stop along the way. Douglas Jemal is known to join tours and provide unique insight to what he is working on in the city of Buffalo.

RSVP for a tour at senecaonebuffalo.com.

* Seneca One will abide by the guidelines set forth by the CDC for NYS. Guests are asked to do the same.