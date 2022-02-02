Buffalo Covid Heroes

We all love a hero. But what exactly is a hero? The term hero is different things to different people. Some people consider sports figures heroes. Others go for the comic book characters. As much as these figures can be considered heroes, the true heroes are the everyday people that do astonishing things to make this world a better place.

During the pandemic, a lot of heroes emerged in Western New York. Chances are, you might actually know one or two of these heroes. I’m talking about the women and men that were on the medical front lines of the battle against covid.

To honor the herculean efforts of the healthcare heroes at Mercy Hospital, Communications Workers of America District One, in collaboration with healthcare workers and local artists Brendan Bannon and Ariel Aberg-Riger, have launched an interactive website that features intimate stories of the brave and relentless workers.

“These are some of the most intimate and powerful stories from the front lines of the covid pandemic,” said Bannon, who took the photographic portraits of the workers. “These are the stories of nurses, food services, CNAs and others who were the first to respond in our community when covid hit. They spent time isolated from their own families so that they could lend help and comfort to other people’s loved ones, the sick and the dying. Healthcare is a hands-on profession. You can’t care for a dying person via Zoom. We asked them to share the stories of the work they did with their hands.”

The healthcare workers featured in the project are from Mercy Hospital. These are the same workers that fought and won an entirely different battle during the pandemic. A month-long strike at the hospital resulted in Catholic Health workers penning a new contract that earned them wage increases, improved staffing ratios, and affordable healthcare.

As we take a closer look at these workers, who struggled so hard on numerous fronts, we are better able to understand just how difficult their jobs have been over the last two years. The Covid Heroes project is a powerful testament to their struggles, but it is also ultimately empowering. The result is a firsthand look at the people… the hard work, the mounting stress, the constant fear, and the prevailing hope.

“I am a caregiver. My biggest fear during this pandemic was knowing it could come from anywhere,” said Jamie Banks, a CT Technologist at Mercy Hospital. “The chance of possibly hurting my husband, my kids or my family, not to mention anyone else is an awful burden to carry each day you report to work.”

“So you just had to get into your own just little space, concentrate on what you do best” said Chris Anderson, registered nurse at Mercy Hospital. “When we first came in what they were saying is, everything we are gonna do will more than likely not matter. But as we got to know more about the virus and treatment, people were staying alive and mortality rates were better.”

“I hope New Yorkers and everyone from across the nation will listen to the voices of these healthcare workers,” said Vice President of CWA District One, Dennis Trainor. “Their incredible determination and sacrifice have saved lives and kept our healthcare system afloat during an unprecedented global pandemic. Yet our hospitals are still in crisis as this pandemic continues to rage on, and we must remain steadfast in our support of these heroes as they selflessly fight for our health and safety.”

www.buffalocovidheroes.com

Lead image: Jackie Ettipio, Registered Nurse @ Mercy Hospital, who said, “My hands were used to write the most endearing, meaningful, love-filled, full of advice letter to my sons in case I did not come home right away, or at all, when I went to work at the COVID center. My hands grabbed and helped me hug + kiss my sons and fiancee as I set off for my first day at the COVID center. My hands placed my cell phone into a plastic baggie. My hands dialed family members of patients, through the baggie, so the family member could speak to the patients in drug-induced comas.”