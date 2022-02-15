There are a lot of reasons to love, and live in Buffalo. One of those reasons is relatively new, since the advent of climate change. Yes, Buffalo Niagara is now being considered a city of the future due to its mild temperatures, low risk of natural disasters, abundant fresh water, and clean energy production. Not that anyone would ever want climate change, but if there was a city that can roll with the punches, it looks as if it’s Buffalo.

Be in Buffalo is the region’s talent attraction organization focused on introducing – or reintroducing – a new Buffalo to an entire generation of people with the skills needed to build an economy of the future.

In response to Buffalo being considered a refuge from the increasingly harsh weather and natural disasters, Be In Buffalo has published a new webpage that is “dedicated to promoting Buffalo Niagara as a climate change refuge.”

The website is being considered a tool, to market this city to those who might be looking for “higher grounds,” as Mother Nature continues to voice her dismay at how we have managed to screw up so much in such little time, relatively speaking. And it’s only going to get worse, as the Doomsday Clock‘s bell is set to toll.

“Buffalo – thanks to our fresh water, mild temperatures, low-risk of disaster, and more – is a climate change refuge,” said Greg Pokriki, Be in Buffalo & Public Relations Specialist at Invest Buffalo Niagara. “Coastal cities can’t claim this. The Sunbelt and South can’t claim this. And so we’re excited to share yet another great and unique reason to be in Buffalo.”

The tagline for the new web page is “How Buffalo’s Weather Is Going From Punchline to Lifeline.”

Get informed: beinbuffalo.com/community/climate-refuge

