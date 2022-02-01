Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Broadway Beckons

Broadway near downtown has seen a number of adaptive reuse projects in recent years.  There are still gems to be had further east.  The three-story building at 756 Broadway at Fox Street is prime for reuse.  It contains 5,475 sq.ft. and is listed at $499,900.

From the Recckio Real Estate listing:

Three-story building with a vacant land lot for sale or lease. The building was built in 1920 and is 5,475 SF. Needs a new roof, but otherwise in fair condition. Lot size is 40′ x 118′. Great retail/office/development opportunity.

Recckio also has the listing for 904-908 Broadway, an ornate former bank, listed at $350,000:

Two-story retail building with a vacant lot to the right. Both 904 & 906 Broadway can be combined to make one large building with approximately 85′ +/- of frontage on Broadway. The building is currently being used as storage. The lot size is 0.33 +/- AC with access to both Broadway and Strauss. The parking lot can hold approximately 35+/- cars.

Rick Recckio, 716.998.4422

