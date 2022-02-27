BOPC searching for creative operator to run Parkside Café

Each of the Olmsted Parks is unique in the various offerings that they provide for the community. With sublime natural settings, athletic facilities, and cultural assets, the Olmsted Parks are some of Buffalo’s most regarded and utilized public resources.

As a way to better serve the public at each distinct park, the Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy (BOPC) offers a number of ways for community members to further engage with the park settings and facilities. One of the most effective ways of doing this is through food and drink, whether via a farmer’s market, kiosk, café, or restaurant.

When it comes to the Parkside neighborhood, the idyllic Delaware Park setting provides resources that range from golf outings to croquet clubs. And right smack dab in the middle of it all is the Parkside Café, located within The Parkside Lodge (circa 1914). Aside from the actual café element, there is an adjoining Great Room, which is used to host a wide range of gatherings, from small weddings to public meetings. There are also a number of outdoor resources that provide instrumental synergies – a creative operator has virtually limitless opportunities to work with.

Currently, BOPC is looking for a food service operator to serve golfers, park users, and the neighborhood. Details as follows:

Parkside Café at 84 Parkside Ave in Delaware Park

Mandatory site visit on March 9; proposals are due March 16, 2022 (by 5pm on that day)

Read the RFP

