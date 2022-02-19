Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Big Scoop: 486-88 W. Utica Rehab Plans

An East Aurora ice cream shop is looking to open in the Five Points neighborhood west of Richmond Avenue. Deacon and Cassandra Tasker are seeking approval of a rezone to change the zoning of 486 and 488 West Utica Street from N-2R Residential to N-3C Mixed Use Center to accommodate their plans for a Rosie’s Handcrafted Ice Cream shop that would also sell craft beers.

A one-story, 2,688 sq.ft. commercial building at 488 W. Utica would be renovated with a small addition constructed on the building’s east side extending onto 486 W. Utica, currently a vacant lot.  An addition on the south side of the building would include a new cooler and freezer.  Parking for eleven cars is proposed behind the building with access from W. Utica Street.

The Planning Board will review the plans at its meeting on Tuesday.

