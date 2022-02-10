Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Big Reveal: Salvation Army Makeover

0 Comments

After working with neighbors on revising its plans, The Salvation Army has submitted an application to the City to redevelop their Main Street campus located at 950-1000 Main Street in Allentown.  Three existing buildings would be demolished and replaced by a seven-story, 147-unit apartment building, a three-story, 80-bed shelter, and 16 two-story townhouses along N. Pearl Street. The building at 960 Main Street is historically significant and is listed as eligible on the New York State SHPO website and would be retained.

Apartment Building
Pearl Street

From the project application:

The apartments will include studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units with the ground floor of the seven-story building consisting of common areas for the residents as well as program and administrative space for the Salvation Army. The shelter is comprised of 32 units for the 80 beds, and the ground floor will house program spaces to support the shelter residents.

The townhouses are two-story units, gathered in groups of 3-4 units, and provide a residential scale along North Pearl Street.

The sitework consists of a front plaza at Main Street, an interior courtyard for the residents and staff, and interconnecting walkways for movement within the campus. A total of 59 new parking spots are proposed, with an additional 40 spots in an existing parking lot located across North Pearl Street.

Shelter

Two variances are needed: to allow a setback along Main Street (build-to percentage of 85 percent required, 57 percent proposed) and to allow for a 13-foot blank wall width where a maximum 10-feet is permitted.

SWBR is project architect.

Tagged with:

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments