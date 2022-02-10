Big Reveal: Salvation Army Makeover

After working with neighbors on revising its plans, The Salvation Army has submitted an application to the City to redevelop their Main Street campus located at 950-1000 Main Street in Allentown. Three existing buildings would be demolished and replaced by a seven-story, 147-unit apartment building, a three-story, 80-bed shelter, and 16 two-story townhouses along N. Pearl Street. The building at 960 Main Street is historically significant and is listed as eligible on the New York State SHPO website and would be retained.

From the project application:

The apartments will include studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units with the ground floor of the seven-story building consisting of common areas for the residents as well as program and administrative space for the Salvation Army. The shelter is comprised of 32 units for the 80 beds, and the ground floor will house program spaces to support the shelter residents.

The townhouses are two-story units, gathered in groups of 3-4 units, and provide a residential scale along North Pearl Street.

The sitework consists of a front plaza at Main Street, an interior courtyard for the residents and staff, and interconnecting walkways for movement within the campus. A total of 59 new parking spots are proposed, with an additional 40 spots in an existing parking lot located across North Pearl Street.

Two variances are needed: to allow a setback along Main Street (build-to percentage of 85 percent required, 57 percent proposed) and to allow for a 13-foot blank wall width where a maximum 10-feet is permitted.

SWBR is project architect.