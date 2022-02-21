Big Deal: Uniland and Acquest Plan Tower

Who said local developers are height adverse? Two area developers are teaming up on a Fort Lauderdale apartment building that will top out at 364 feet and 36 floors. The project is a joint venture between Uniland Development and Acquest Development.

The 432,800 sq.ft. Florida building is planned for a 1.12-acre site at 199 NW 5th Avenue, at the northern edge of downtown and a few blocks east of the Brightline’s Fort Lauderdale train station. A small office building and two warehouses would be demolished to make way for the project.

Four hundred apartments are planned in studio, one- and two-bedroom layouts, ranging in size between 528 and 1,092 square feet. A tenth floor amenity area would incude a pool deck, clubhouse, fitness center, and a co-working space. 4,798 sq.ft. of retail space is proposed along with parking for 550 cars. Dorsky + Yue International is designing the project.

The exterior would feature concrete walls finished in white and dark blue smooth stucco. The City’s design review team requested the developers “explore higher quality of materials on the tower” and noted “more variation is needed in tower materials.” The City was also critical of the building’s parking podium saying it “should contain exceptional design solutions to screen the podium through various design techniques and materials on the south elevation.”

Acquest and Uniland have teamed up on Buffalo projects including Federal Center office building at 138 Delaware and the Niagara Center office building on S. Elmwood Avenue. They purchased the former Dulski Federal Building at 200 Delaware together but Uniland bought out Acquest after the deal closed and finished conversion of the project into the mixed-use Avant.