Beverage Canning System by V-Lake Industries brings out the Best in Buffalo

V-Lake Industries, located on Niagara Street, is a machine and assembly shop that specializes in precision CNC machining, kitting, and assembly. While the business has been operating for 25 years, a relatively new manufacturing element is the KACM-1000, a canning machine that accommodates craft brewers, cideries, wineries, et al. The canning machine allows local brewers (for example) to implement their own canning capabilities, while having a systems manufacturer close to home that can efficiently service the components. And with the recent explosion in the locally produced beverage market, there will surely be additional customers down the line.

“V-Lake Industries has delivered its second canning machine to Buffalo Fermentation (Bootleg Bucha), supporting Bootleg’s flourishing beverage business,” said V-Lake Industries business systems manager, David Russell. “Now, highlighting the flexibility of the KACM-1000 canning system, Bootleg has used it to can several different beverages, as well as accommodating different can sizes. The KACM-1000 has also been used to supplement glass bottling efforts, performing the filling process and feeding into the labeling/capping process. In addition, V-Lake has helped Bootleg repair and modify existing equipment to increase efficiency.”

Russell said that, beyond fulfilling customer requirements and expectations, he realized the importance of Buffalo based companies working together to develop and grow business in the region.

Intrigued by the locally manufactured beverage canning system, I asked Russell how and when the machine and assembly shop first came to manufacture the canning systems.

“It started about three years ago,” he told me. “My boss was having a beer with the lead machine guy at Resurgence Brewery when they were still on Niagara Street. They said that they were having a problem with their canning machine. After taking a look at it, we said that we could do a better job, so we brought on a new engineer and began to design the system. We have built two systems now. The first system was for a brewery at The Hotel @ The Lafayette – that system is now at Riverworks. The second is now at Bootleg Bucha. We are building these systems for craft brew houses that produce between 4-5000 barrels a year (beer, wine, coffee, tea, energy drinks, etc.).”

“The V-Lake canning system allowed our company to get our footing in a very fast growing segment, since we had always dealt in glass bottles,” said Jeff Empric, President of Buffalo Fermentation, whose kombucheria operation is now located in a 15,000 square foot facility at 160 James E. Casey Drive in Buffalo. “For a rather new venture it was awesome to partner with a Buffalo based company who had helped us out in the past. The system has performed excellent, but what has been even more outstanding has been their service as we have pressed the limits of the machine and added features and capabilities along the way. The VLake team is awesome to work with.”

