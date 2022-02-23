Bell’s Brewery Beer Dinner @ Moriarty Meats & Café Bar

Moriarty Meats has embarked upon some new beer and wine dinner sessions, where it teams up with breweries and wineries to showcase their offerings. The dinners also provide a way for Moriarty Meats to pair their meat, fish, and dessert selections with befitting drink companions. Plus, the dinners are a great way to learn firsthand about the breweries and wineries, as well as the butchers, the farmers, and everyone else involved in getting the delicious meals to the tables.

On Wednesday, March 16, Moriarty Meats invites you to a dinner seating featuring Bell’s Brewery (Kalamazoo, MI), with the following menu line-up.

Ham Croquette with Lager of the Lakes

Salmon & Caramelize d Carrots with Bell’s 2 Hearted

Charcoal’d Pork & Endive Chimichurri with Amber Ale

Sticky Toffee Pudding with Kalamazoo Stout

The dinner pairing is perfectly timed with upcoming St. Patrick’s Day festivities. And if you can’t make it to this particular outing, then there are surely others to look forward to.

Bell’s Backcountry Beer Dinner

Wednesday, March 16, 2022

Beer Tasting & Food Pairing

$75

Tickets include 4 beers and 4 small plates

The first course begins promptly at 5:30pm. For guests that arrive between 5pm and 5:30pm, the bar will be open, serving drinks and tapas.

Click here for tickets

Learn more about Moriarty Meats Butcher Shop and Café Bar

Moriarty Meats | 1650 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo NY |(716) 239-8465 | Parking available next door at Carriage Trade | Facebook