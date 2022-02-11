ASI Invites Artists to Submit Proposals for a Mural Celebrating the Village of Hamburg

Arts Services Inc. (ASI), on behalf of Assemblymember Jon D. Rivera’s Office, invites artists in all appropriate mediums (2-dimensional and 3-dimensional) from throughout Western New York to submit proposals for an outdoor public art project located at 136 Evans Street in Hamburg, NY. This building is owned by Kirst Construction and faces Legion Field.

The Assemblymember is seeking an imaginative design to create a mural on the west side of the building that marks the entryway to the Village of Hamburg and marks the pathway toward Legion Field. Assemblymember Jon D. Rivera said, “Our goal is to create a mural that will serve as a doorway, both literally and figuratively, into the Hamburg community — one that will showcase the individuality and distinctiveness of the village, and will use creative imagery to capture its essence.”

A panel of qualified, arts and business professionals (including community members of the Village of Hamburg) will review proposals for their eligibility and appropriateness for the project.

Deadline to Submit: No later than 5 pm on Friday, March 4

Submission Guidelines: Proposals should be sent electronically (in PDF form) to info@asiwny.org with the subject line ‘136 Evans Street Hamburg NY Proposal’, as can questions. Since the site is open and available to the public, a site visit can be done at any time necessary. Artists can also schedule a visit with Kirst Construction as well by contacting Carrie Baker at carrie@kirstconstruction.com.

Budget: A commission of up to $12,000 is available for the chosen artist to create and install their work.

Artists are required to provide all supplies and materials to complete the work, including a scissor lift or bucket truck, if needed. Kirst Construction may be able to arrange storage options on site at the building if needed. Please include any and all requests in artist proposal. Proposal should detail what assistance or materials are provided by the artist and what may be required or needed by building owners or others (if applicable).

Criteria:

Refer to the Village of Hamburg, surrounding community and/or neighborhood, Legion Field or other historical or relevant figure(s);

Proposed design should bring enjoyment and pleasure to children, families, and residents who use Legion Field;

The entire wall is available for use, however not required to be completely used within the proposal (for example, the wall space is two stories high, however a one story high proposal can be presented). Full dimensions of the wall space are 161.78’ length and 16’ height. The exterior of the building is cinder block, which has had a fresh coat of paint applied.

Have an expected lifespan of 3-5 years unprotected from the elements.

Proposals must include:

a description of the work including materials and dimensions;

Sketches of the work;

A budget including artist fees, supplies and materials, and any other costs associated to create the work;

Links to examples of past work; and

Contact information (including email, phone, and address).

Timeline