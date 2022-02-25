AMERICAN RHAPSODY at MusicalFare provides an “American Experience” quality look-back at the roots of Gershwin’s famous “Rhapsody in Blue”

THE BASICS: AMERICAN RHAPSODY with concept and book by Randall Kramer, directed by Carlos R.A. Jones, presented by MusicalFare opened on February 23 and runs through March 27, 2022, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 7pm, Fridays at 7:30, Saturdays at 3:30 and 7:30, and Sundays at 2 at MusicalFare Theatre on the Daemen College campus, 4380 Main Street, Amherst, NY 14226 (Pro Tip: enter from Getzville Road using the driveway 0.3 miles north of Main Street.) musicalfare.com (716-839-8540) ID with Proof of Vaccination and masks are required. Runtime: 70 minutes without intermission. Arrive early or stay after and enjoy the well-appointed full-service bar and lounge. Download playbill at the venue or click here.

THUMBNAIL SKETCH: What begins as a conversation between a white classical pianist (Randall Kramer) who has hired a black jazz pianist (Richard Satterwhite) to help interpret George Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue” digs into the musical and historical context that inspired Gershwin when creating his famous work. Through song and dance on the stage behind the pianists performed by Stevie Jackson, Dwayne Stephenson, Davida Evette Tolbert, and Josh Wilde, we experience the history of American music, from slave spiritual, to minstrel show, to ragtime, and, of course, the blues.

THE PLAYERS, THE PLAY, AND THE PRODUCTION: Just in time for Black History Month, MusicalFare’s newest production of AMERICAN RHAPSODY follows in the footsteps of COOKIN’ AT THE COOKERY (celebrating American blues/jazz icon Alberta Hunter), RAGTIME, (about, well, ragtime), SOPHISTICATED LADIES (all about Duke Ellington) and others.

AMERICAN RHAPSODY was originally conceived and had its World Premier production at MusicalFare Theatre in 2009. I didn’t catch it then, but I’m glad I did now, over a decade later.

Choreographed by John Fredo, with Music Direction by Theresa Quinn, and Properties by Kevin Fahey, what helped make this special were the Set-Lighting-Sound Designs by Chris Cavanagh which were very clever. The musical starts in the elegant, spacious, upper story “piano room” of the white pianist (there’s a baby grand and an upright) with a beautiful (projected) skyline view. Then, the actors slide the windows sideways to reveal a stage and a projected series of retro styled scenery. MusicalFare sets are known for their elegance and Chris Cavanagh didn’t disappoint. As Irving Berlin wrote in ANNIE GET YOUR GUN: “The costumes, the scenery, the make-up, the props, there’s no business like show business!”

And the costumes, scenery, make-up, and props were all fine, but at about 45 minutes in, the show-stopper was Davida “Dee Dee” Evette Tolbert who brought the house down with her rendition of W.C. Handy’s “St. Louis Blues.” She appeared in a sequined dark green dress with matching gloves and jewelry, and appropriate wig and fascinator (Costume Design by Kari Drozd; Hair, Wig, & Make-up Design by Susan Drozd). It was one of those moments where every aspect of theater magic comes together. And the audience loved it. How do you follow that?

It was contrasted with Noble Sissle and Eubie Blake’s tender “Love Will Find A Way” from the musical SHUFFLE ALONG: “Your love for me is a heav’nly beacon, Guiding me through love’s darkest night.” (By the way, that musical also included the more well-known “I’m Just Wild About Harry.”)

And then, the big finish, a piano only (for the most part) version of Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue” featuring, for the most part, Randall Kramer at the baby grand. Earlier in the show, Kramer had demonstrated his chops with Rachmaninoff’s “Prelude in C-sharp minor” and so you could tell this entire project was, for him, a labor of love.

WHAT’S NEXT: THE OTHER JOSH COHEN, a musical about sad sack whose luck is about to change. This “rock-and-roll quirky romantic comedy” will run at MusicalFare from April 20 to May 22.

Lead image: AMERICAN RHAPSODY’S set uses projections to evoke different eras of music

