Africa: A Golden Legacy Restored

Emmanuel Kulu, Jr. has been making a name for himself in Buffalo, and throughout the world. His mantra? He hopes to open people’s eyes to the origins of Black culture, as they pertain to ancient Egypt. His belief is that this is something that we should all consider.

When you think about Egyptians, how do they appear in your mind? According to Emmanuel, most people think of Egyptians as Middle Eastern in appearance, or caucasian, when, in fact, they were actually Black. This is one example of how history “got it wrong,” he said.

“When you watch films of Egypt, the characters are not Black,” said Emmanuel. “I first learned this from my father, who was from Cameroon. He always told me to ask questions, and represent the truth – he wanted me to be a bridge between Africa and African Americans. When I was ten years old, I built an art project at my school, depicting King Tut as an African, and my B+ grade (instead of an A) ended up correlated with what my teacher said was an inaccurate depiction of the pharaoh. I feel that it’s important that people are made aware of their African heritage, including culture, food, art, etc. My mother was an educator in Buffalo for 40 years – I came from a culturally educated family. This path is the next direction that I am taking with my life – to restore African history to its true context.”

When I first met Emmanuel back in 2015, he was working on the project The Rize & Fall of Tephlon Ent. makes way for Black Art Visions. Since that time, he’s been as busy as ever, including publishing two books of fiction:

I, Black Pharaoh: Rise to Power , which “… brings to light the accurate imagery of African kings never seen before by the western world.”

I, Black Pharaoh: Golden Age of Triumph , which “… tells the story of “The historical rise of the Queen-Pharaoh, ‘Hatshepsut’ and expansionist Warrior-Pharaoh, ‘Thutmose III,’ who is also called, ‘Black Pharaoh.'”

Per the latter book, Emmanuel recently gave a talk at the Buffalo History Museum, promoting its release. The event was attended by over 75 people, with Zoom viewership reaching 650 people from around the world (thanks to LinkedIn).

Emmanuel gained sufficient insight to write the books thanks to his many travels to 17 different African countries – trips that he considers enlightening.

“I started writing in 2016 but upon visiting Egypt in 2017 and 2018 that really motivated me to complete the work,” said Emmanuel. “I had to be in the region in which I was writing in order to get an on-ground-understanding of the culture and environment. I’m a vision writer, so in order to paint pictures with words I have to have a feel for it. My inspiration is knowing this knowledge of African miseducation and yet nothing is being done to change it. So I felt telling a story of Ancient Egypt in its true African context would open the eyes of those who are misinformed. But this also goes hand-in-hand with my educational seminars.”

Now, Emmanuel, who is a descendent of the Zulu tribe (Southern Africa), is taking his travels, his lessons, his history, and his story on the road, by setting up speaking engagements to further spread the word. It starts with Ancient Egypt, on down to Zululand, he told me.

“This history is all around us,” explained Emmanuel. “It’s seen in our obelisks, and even on the back of the dollar bill, with the pyramid. But it’s not recognized as African history and culture. According to Kenyan paleoanthropologist Louis Leakey, human life started in Africa, and civilization started in Egypt. That means that it’s a part of everyone’s history… all people should be interested in learning about Ancient Africa.

“And with everything happening over the last few years, we are finally seeing that change is happening. It’s time to be enlightened, through education, inclusion, and diversity. The true education of Africa’s Golden Age is the missing piece of the Human story. I, in collaboration with others, plan to fulfill this need.”

For more information on attending the upcoming speaking engagement and educational seminar (in-person or virtually), visit this Eventbrite event page. To learn about events in the future, be sure to contact Emmanuel.

Open your mind to Untold Story of Africa’s Golden Age on Saturday, February 26, 2022, from 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM at the Frank E. Merriweather, Jr. Library – 1324 Jefferson Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14208

Journey with African Historian/Author Emmanuel Kulu, Jr. into Ancient Africa’s Golden Age as he uncovers Africa’s contributions to the world, down to this very day. Kulu continues his tour of revealing shocking untold African historical truths and correcting the misinformation that the media and common core education system has perpetuated. Kulu will be joined by special guest speaker, Chey Winston of “The Kulture Show.” Chey will bring to light the achievements of African-Americans despite the obstacles of suppression and oppression.